What’s new this month? Here are 10 Australian release picks for May 2023

ustralia may be cooling down for a bit, but our musical talent sure as hell aren’t. This month, we’ll be properly introduced to The Barnestormers – the supergroup of Cold Chisel‘s Jimmy Barnes, The Living End’s Chris Cheney and a veritable who’s who of rockabilly virtuosos – and reacquainted with our old friends Alex Lahey and Bad//Dreems (both of whom are dropping their first albums since 2019).

We’ll also hear new full-length efforts from Naretha Williams, Fascinator and The Murlocs, plus EPs from Aya Yves, LOSER and NME 100 alumnus Surusinghe. One notable release, too, is Milk! Records’ first volume of official remixes, where songs by the likes of Courtney Barnett, Jen Cloher, Hachiku and Mess Esque are given trancey re-dos by stalwarts like Banoffee, California Girls, The Merindas and Simona Castricum.

There’s plenty more for us to explore in May, but for now, let’s explore these 10 ripping new records.

Alex Lahey ‘The Answer Is Always Yes’ For her long-awaited third album, Alex Lahey brought in a suite of collaborators – including new faces like Jackknife Lee (a favourite of R.E.M. and U2), Brad Hale (of Now, Now) and Jenny Owen Youngs, plus longtime mates like Oscar Dawson (of Holy Holy) and John Castle (who Lahey worked with in her Animaux days) – making this her most expansive and experimental solo effort. ‘The Sky Is Melting’ and ‘Permanent’ shine as the album’s most “out-there” tracks, the former a wistful ballad (about greening out on pot gummies) and the latter a warm acoustic tune that erupts into a soaring, almost triumphant climax. The title track follows the same formula, but flips the script with twinkling synths and warbly atmospherics. So should you listen to this record? Well, the title says it all. ER Alex Lahey’s ‘The Answer Is Always Yes’ is out May 19 via Liberation Records.

Bad//Dreems ‘Hoo Ha!​’ A lot of brutal shit has gone down in the past four years, so it’s no surprise that Bad//Dreems are more restless than ever on this comeback album. Tightened production and more dynamic songwriting makes songs like ‘No Island’ and ‘Godless’ feel like they come from an evolved version of the Kaurna/Adelaide pub-thrashers (albeit one still hellbent on slaughtering the status quo). And frontman Ben Marwe has become viciously sharp with his quippy and barbed lyrics: ‘See You Tomorrow’ tackles the moral ambiguity of modern living, while ‘Mansfield 6.0’ rips on the anti-lockdown protests of 2021, and ‘Jack’ shines a light on the continued erasure of First Nations culture and history in so-called Australia. There’s a lot to unpack here, but Bad//Dreems do a stellar job of making sure none of it goes ignored. ER Bad//Dreems’ ‘Hoo Ha!’ is out May 19 via Farmer & The Owl / BMG.

LOSER ‘Stadium Dreams On A Bedroom Budget’ LOSER’s first record as a two-piece doesn’t compromise on fierceness, packing its six tracks with lashings of crunchy and convulsive guitars, belting drums and instantly gripping vocal hooks. READ MORE: On second album ‘All The Rage’, LOSER bounce back after hitting rock bottom Named for the motto they’ve lived by since day one, ‘Stadium Dreams On A Bedroom Budget’ is aptly reflective of LOSER’s toolbox, hitting every beat from frayed acoustic balladry to powerful wallops of ‘90s punk-pop (with guitar solos bordering on glam-metal). It’s half as long as an album of theirs would be, but loaded with colour and catchy as all get-out, this EP very much deserves to sit alongside LOSER’s full-length efforts. ER LOSER’s ‘Stadium Dreams On A Bedroom Budget’ is out May 19 via Domestic La La Records.