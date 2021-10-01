What’s new this month? Here are 10 Australian release picks for October 2021

Pond

‘9’

The captivating ninth album from the country’s premier psych-pop weirdos is as sprawling as it is focused.

From the warped, danceably abrasive synth rock of ‘Human Touch’ to atmospheric slow-burner ‘Toast’, Nick Allbrook and co. head in a dizzying array of sonic directions while never losing sight of what makes them unique. Alex Gallagher

Pond’s ‘9’ is out October 1 via Spinning Top.