What’s new this month? Here are 10 Australian release picks for October 2022

eptember was absolutely packed with enormous new releases, but October looks set to give that slate a run for its money. It’s a big month for Australia’s indie icons, with this Friday (October 7) treating us to new records from Bec Sandridge and Cool Sounds. Next week, too, starts with an un-traditional Monday release, when Joji Malani (the man whose musical magic made the first two Gang Of Youths albums especially special) makes his full-length debut as Pei, giving us the aptly titled ‘Pei’s Pageant’.

Later that week, we’ll be assaulted by a stack of unique sounds: Agung Mango will deliver the hip-hop goods with his show-stopping ‘MAN ON THE GO’ EP, while Press Club bring the fire with their punky ‘Endless Motion’, and Surprise Chef take us down the indie-rock rabbithole for some ‘Education & Recreation’. The following week is all about the groove, with debut records from Beckah Amani and Way Dynamic, and the soulful sophomore record from Jade Imagine.

Rounding out the month will be a jolt of emo energy from Sly Withers, coming in hot with their spellbinding ‘Gardens’ sequel ‘Overgrown’. This is just the tip of the iceberg, though – there are so many crash-hot records landing in October, we can almost hear our wallets crying (and our headphones cheering). Let’s dive in:

Press Club ‘Endless Motion’ Minted over three of the roughest years in recent history, ‘Endless Motion’ draws from a wealth of intense and raw human emotion, from peril over the Black Summer bushfires (album highlight ‘Untitled Wildlife’) to the notion that COVID-19 could’ve decimated their life’s work (surefire live hit ‘I Can Change’). The extra time Press Club had to spend on it, too, has brought them to a more refined sound – their third album is dense with masterful and meticulous production, employing rich and melodically exhilarating soundscapes without losing a hint of the punky, pub-thrashing energy we already loved them for. ER Press Club’s ‘Endless Motion’ is out October 14 via Inertia Music.

Surprise Chef ‘Education & Recreation’ Very few contemporary acts are as keenly attuned to the delicate task of cultivating a vibe quite like Surprise Chef. READ MORE: Surprise Chef – ‘Daylight Savings’ review: A soul-funk soundtrack to rejuvenate a beleaguered Melbourne The instrumental jazz-soul quintet’s third album builds on their penchant for cinematic world-building, weaving a lush but never crowded collage of guitar, drums, synth and flute that zigs and zags the second things start to feel a little too comfortable. Let ’em take you on a trip. AG Surprise Chef’s ‘Education & Recreation’ is out October 14 via Big Crown Records.

Beckah Amani ‘April’ Nothing about the ‘April’ EP gives away that it’s Beckah Amani’s first record, with rich and bewitching soundscapes steered by masterful performances. READ MORE: Beckah Amani: the indie folk storyteller with a voice for the ages Between her soulful, honey-sweet vocal runs and the reverent warmth with which she plays her acoustic guitar, the Gold Coast up-and-comer proves here that she has a blindingly bright future ahead. Highlights come in the gentle beauty of ‘Standards’ and the rootsy bounce of ‘Lebeka Leka’. ER Beckah Amani’s ‘April’ is out October 21 via We Are Golden.

Jade Imagine ‘Cold Memory’ From the swirling synth-pop of opener ‘I Guess We’ll Just Wait’ to the bracing tension and release of the album’s title track, ‘Cold Memory’ is a testament to less being more. Joined by bandmates Tim Harvey and Madeline Lo-Booth along with Rolling Blackouts‘ Marcel Tussie on drum duties, each of Jade McInally‘s affectingly intimate, relatively sparse portraits of connection create miniature worlds within minutes, guided by a sharp ear for melodies and a keen sense of experimentation. AG Jade Imagine’s ‘Cold Memory’ is out October 21 via Milk! Records.

Way Dynamic ‘So Familiar’ Dylan Young of Snowy Band and Cool Sounds‘ debut solo album, recorded with Good Morning‘s Liam Parsons and Stefan Blair, is in no rush at all. Pairing Young’s breezy vocals with acoustic guitar and lilting piano, the songs on ‘So Familiar’ – which draw stylistically on ’70s folk with just a dash of Harry Nilsson – have an immediate charm to them, but reveal their brilliance when one takes the time to sink into them completely. AG Way Dynamic’s ‘So Familiar’ is out October 21 via Spunk Records.