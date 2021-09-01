What’s new this month? Here are 10 Australian release picks for September 2021

It’s been 19 years since Vika & Linda released a new album, and that wait comes to end this month. Other exciting records out in September come from the irrepressible Amyl And The Sniffers, the unflappable HTRK and the ever-eccentric Luke Steele (as one half of new project H3000). Read on…

Marcus Whale ‘The Hunger’ Whale’s second album in as many years once again utilises dramatic metaphor – this time, the perspective of a vampire’s familiar – to masterfully communicate deeply human desires and impulses. His stunning vocal delivery anchored by a shape-shifting bed of dark, industrial-tinged electronics, ‘The Hunger’ is an album to absorb with full attention. This sort of creative vision so well-executed is a rare gift. Alex Gallagher Marcus Whale’s ‘The Hunger’ is out via Dero Arcade on September 3. LOSER ‘All The Rage’ LOSER spent their early 20s as loveable burnouts in Poison City alum Apart From This and The Bennies. Now out on their own, the four-piece continue to mine ’90s alt-rock for their second album. On ‘All the Rage’, the band maintain degrees of confidence in both execution and identity. David James Young LOSER’s ‘All The Rage’ is out via Domestic La La on September 10. Amyl And The Sniffers ‘Comfort To Me’ The Melbourne punks level up without compromise on their second album, which rages with all the scrappy energy of their 2019 debut, but feels altogether more considered and coherent. Ripping guitar hooks, a razor-sharp rhythm section and frontwoman Amy Taylor’s undeniable presence play off one another like an exuberant yet well-oiled machine, making for a thrilling (and very fun) ride. AG Amyl And The Sniffers’ ‘Comfort To Me’ is out via B2B Records on September 10.

Jack Ladder And The Dreamlanders ‘Hijack!’ Jack Ladder has always been an artist working on his own terms. His sixth LP, and third with his Dreamlanders supergroup, proves no exception. READ MORE: Jack Ladder And The Dreamlanders’ ‘Hurtsville’ at 10 His vision remains widescreen and versatile – begging, borrowing and stealing from ’80s kitsch and Nick Cave’s playbook, but always leaving a little something in return. DJY Jack Ladder And The Dreamlanders’ ‘Hijack!’ is out via Endless Recordings on September 10.

Emma Donovan And The Putbacks ‘Under These Streets’ Striking while the iron is steaming hot, soulful show-stopper Emma Donovan returns less than a year after her AMP-nominated third LP ‘Crossover’. With exceptional backing band The Putbacks adding their own spice to Donovan’s distinctive voice, one can anticipate another fine batch of locked-in grooves to alleviate a locked-down reality. DJY Emma Donovan And The Putbacks’ ‘Under These Streets’ is out via Heavy Machinery on September 17.

HTRK ‘Rhinestones’ One of Australia’s most consistently fascinating bands return with a largely acoustic record inspired by “eerie and gothic country music”, minimalist beats and effects underscoring Jonnine Standish’s distinctive gossamer vocals. It should come as no surprise to learn the duo are just as gifted at crafting intimate, late-night folk gems as they are the searing experimental rock and lush, hypnagogic electronica of their earlier work. AG HTRK’s ‘Rhinestones’ is out via Heavy Machinery on September 17.

H3000 ‘H3000’ Empire Of The Sun’s Luke Steele joins forces with songwriter and producer Jarrad Rogers, whose résumé boasts collaborations with Charli XCX, Demi Lovato and more. The result is a grandly ambitious pop odyssey that’s at once future-facing and deeply nostalgic. Steele’s impassioned vocal delivery is foregrounded by atmospheric, textural electronics – a warmth underpinning even the album’s iciest moments. AG H3000’s ‘H3000’ is out via EMI/Astralwerks on September 17.

Jordan Rakei ‘What We Call Life’ After grappling with big-picture, futurist dystopian themes on 2019’s ‘Origin’, Rakei looks inwards on his vulnerable third studio album, which cites the likes of Joni Mitchell and Laura Marling as conscious influences. Introspection is paired with production that feels both playfully experimental and meticulously crafted, making for a record that greatly reward repeat listens. AG Jordan Rakei’s ‘What We Call Life’ is out via Ninja Tune on September 17.

Vika & Linda ‘The Wait’ The veteran Bull sisters became unlikely heroes of the pandemic with their ‘Sunday session’ gospel covers and their first-ever Number 1, the greatest hits album ‘‘Akilotoa’. For their third release in 18 months, the powerhouse singers deliver an album of soulful, passionate originals – their first in some 20 years. A well-earned renaissance period. DJY Vika & Linda’s ‘The Wait’ is out via Bloodlines on September 17.