What’s new this month? Here are 9 Australian release picks for September 2022

nd just like that, Spring is upon us! We’re also two thirds of the way through this year, and like it should in any great narrative, this third act is shaping up to bring one hell of a climax. We already know that October belongs to King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, since today (September 1) brought the news that they’ll release a mind-melting three albums at once – but in the meantime, September is loaded with crash-hot records from local luminaries.

Tomorrow (September 2), we’ll see two modern greats of Australian pop show bold new sides of themselves: ex-Preatures frontwoman Isabella Manfredi will drop her long-awaited debut album as a solo artist, ‘Izzi’, while Montaigne will take us on a rollercoaster ride through the hyperpop kaleidoscope with their third full-length effort, ‘Making It!’. We’ll also get our hands on the mesmerising debut from Naarm’s Ruby Gill, before the following week brings us career-defining efforts from genre leaders like Sampa The Great (a recent NME Australia cover star), Parkway Drive and Eat Your Heart Out.

Later this month, we’ll get a cheekily titled album of ‘Pop Music For Normal Women’ from June Jones, a downright beautiful new record from Big Scary, and an immersive new look into the mind of e4444e – all records that come no more than 18 months on from their respective predecessors. Needless to say, we’ve got a big month of listening ahead. Let’s jump right in:

Eat Your Heart Out ‘Can’t Stay Forever’ As it did for most of us, the pandemic offered Eat Your Heart Out a lot of time for introspection. They took advantage of it, growing both as people and artists, and making their gamut-running second album an intense leap forward. Soaring over Will Moore’s grungy riffs and Jake Cronin’s walloping drums, frontwoman Caitlin Henry consistently bares her soul with enrapturing aplomb, whether on melancholic slow-burners like ‘Poison Devotion’, ultra-catchy mosh anthems like ‘Hostage’ (where bassist Dom Cant totally steals the show), or melodic ragers like ‘Twenty Something’ and ‘Headfirst’. ER Eat Your Heart Out’s ‘Can’t Stay Forever’ is out September 9 via Fearless Records.

Parkway Drive ‘Darker Still’ The aptly titled ‘Darker Still’ is an authentically brutal record, mining from the darkest corners of Parkway Drive’s collective psyche over a particularly rough two years. Not only were they reckoning with the Black Summer bushfires, the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2022 eastern Australia floods – not to mention worldwide political turbulence amid all of it – but its writing and recording processes were so fraught that the band came within an inch of breaking up, and were spurred to enter group therapy afterwards. Fusing that turmoil with musical cues from ‘80s thrash metal and ‘90s industrial, this is Parkway’s boldest effort yet. ER Parkway Drive’s ‘Darker Still’ is out September 9 via Parkway Records.

Big Scary ‘Me And You’ Beauty reigns on Big Scary’s euphoric fifth album, ‘Me And You’, where their penchant for poignancy is mellowed out by their sweetest and more serene tonal palette to date. READ MORE: Big Scary: “The childlike excitement at creating something together has never disappeared” It arrives just 17 months after the duo’s last LP, ‘Daisy’, but not a second of it feels rushed – there is, however, a looseness and jammy, free-flowing energy that imbues into this record an intimacy that was sorely missing from its predecessor. It also sees the pair – guitarist Tom Iansek and drummer Joanna Syme – become true equals in their roles, for the first time ever sharing all of the songwriting, production and lead vocal duties. ER Big Scary’s ‘Me And You’ is out September 23 via Pieater / Inertia Music.