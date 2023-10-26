The musical odyssey of Paul Weller: four decades of artistic diversity in ten songs

In partnership with the Sydney Opera House

It’s staggering that when The Jam first emerged, Paul Weller was only 19. All of that band’s monumental hits were written by someone barely into adulthood. It’s equally as staggering that, as an artist now in his 60s, Weller is still touring and making music that people love.

From his beginnings as the Modfather, to the blue-eyed soul of The Style Council, to a solo career that spans a multitude of genres, Weller’s ability to change, mix and match styles is phenomenal. So too is his creative well, which, after nearly five decades of producing classic songs, appears bottomless.

Even statistically, Weller’s achievements are stunning: 57 Top 40 UK singles (including four number ones) spread across 27 studio albums – six with The Jam (1977-1982), five with The Style Council (1983-1989), and a whopping 16 solo (1992-present).

But stats alone do the man no credit. To fully appreciate the vast ground he has covered, we have to listen to his music. Before he arrives next February for an exclusive three-night residency at the Sydney Opera House, let’s look at the musical odyssey of Paul Weller’s career – from The Jam, to The Style Council, to his solo work – in ten iconic songs.

The Jam, ‘In The City’ (1977)

This is where it all began. Whether they were punks, mods or something else entirely, The Jam spoke for a generation of young people living amid social decay. Built around an unforgettable bassline, ‘In The City’ shows how powerfully The Jam wielded the three-piece format. Fast and furious.

The Jam, ‘That’s Entertainment’ (1981)

Weller takes aim at Thatcher’s Britain and swings his acoustic guitar like a battle-axe. An absolute masterpiece of embedding social commentary in pop music; much like Springsteen’s ‘Born In The USA’, ‘That’s Entertainment’ is far deeper than its anthemic chorus lets on.

The Jam, ‘Town Called Malice’ (1982)

Weller’s love for soul and Motown would become very apparent with The Style Council, but it surfaced even before The Jam called it a day. A daring artistic risk at the time, ‘Town Called Malice’ is rhythmically closer to The Supremes than to punk.

The Style Council, ‘My Ever Changing Moods’ (1984)

A staple of Weller’s solo setlists, this Style Council number bursts with energy. Peppered with Latin jazz, ‘My Ever Changing Moods’ was less disposable than much of the other pop music charting at the time, and sounds just as fresh today. Another Weller classic that’s even better live.

The Style Council, ‘You’re The Best Thing’ (1984)

By this stage, Weller was operating on a different plane of existence. Sounding more like Sade than The Jam, this is undoubtedly one of Weller’s sexiest moments. Not a common inclusion in his recent live performances, ‘You’re The Best Thing’ pushed a young Weller to the very limits of his vocal range.

The Style Council, ‘Shout To The Top’ (1984)

With its trademark staccato and sing-along chorus, ‘Shout To The Top’ is Weller at his most bright and bouncy. In recent solo sets, the song gets a glorious re-work, incorporating a disco-esque hi-hat and blistering sax solo, which only adds to the fun.

The Style Council, ‘Walls Come Tumbling Down!’ (1985)

Another of Weller’s potent political anthems, this one comes dripping in Northern soul and Motown sensibilities while spitting lyrical fire like “Are you gonna get to realise / The class war’s real, not mythologised / And like Jericho, yes, the walls came a-tumbling down.”

Paul Weller, ‘The Changingman’ (1995)

Released at the height of Britpop, ‘The Changingman’ shows off a deeper growl from Weller which perfectly suits the more straightforward guitar rock approach. Channelling soul and blues in a similar manner to the Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter’, ‘The Changingman’ is dark and heavy in all the right ways.

Paul Weller, ‘Stanley Road’ (1995)

Layering keys, thumping bass, angular guitars and soulful brass, Weller’s composition skills on ‘Stanley Road’ rival that of 20th century titan Burt Bacharach. In a live setting, fans are treated to Weller trading his guitar for a piano, affirming his musical versatility.

Paul Weller, ‘Fat Pop’ (2021)

The (somewhat) title-track from 2021’s ‘Fat Pop (Volume 1)’ sees yet more stylistic experimentation, taking Weller down similar urban back alleys to Ian Brown or a latter-day Bowie. Strange yet mesmerising, ‘Fat Pop’ layers peculiar licks over an hypnotic beat to great effect.

Paul Weller performs three exclusive nights at the Sydney Opera House from February 9, 10 and 12, 2024.