Get yourself behind the decks with Pioneer

Where once upon a time the musical aspirations of many lay with a desire to pick up a guitar or get behind a drum kit, the rise of DJ-as-rock-star has seen an ever-growing wave of electronic music fans both young and old wanting to get behind the decks.

Whether you’re waiting for the drop from an icon at a huge dance music festival, checking out the mad skills of a DJ in a world DJ competition or simply admiring how your friend has got the house party in the palm of their hand as they lay down tracks in a backyard, becoming a DJ is something that many really do aspire to.

Of course the hardest question at this point of the dream is, ‘how exactly do you get started?’

Fortunately, there’s a simple answer – Pioneer DJ controllers. The Pioneer brand is iconic in DJ culture and the industry itself. The same commitment to quality that characterises the production of equipment used by some of the biggest names in the business is found in gear that is accessible to aspiring DJs of all capabilities.

DDJ-200

The DDJ-200 is an entry-level two-channel Smart DJ controller that is easy to use, lightweight, portable and with a layout that is pro-style to say the least. This unit will help you learn to mix and, if you’re feeling so inclined, evolve from a hobbyist into a bona fide DJ.

To start mixing, connect your smartphone, tablet, or Mac/PC and access a variety of software programs and apps. These include Pioneer’s WeDJ for iPhone/Android, as well as djay, edjing Mix and rekordbox. You can also mix via streaming services such as Beatport, Soundcloud Go+ and TIDAL.

If you utilise the WeDJ for iPhone app, there are not only tutorial and Pop-Hint features – including operation suggestions and a DJ glossary – but a Transition FX with 11 effect styles that’ll have you mastering that crossfader in no time.

DDJ-400

Ready to go next-level? Level up with Pioneer’s DDJ-400, a two-channel DJ controller for rekordbox. Inheriting the layout and essence of a professional setup – including beat sync, beat FX, memory cue, loop section, jog wheel, play/pause/cue, performance pads, mixer selection, EQ, tempo slider, filter and headphone monitoring – you’ll soon enough feel comfortable to perform in club DJ booths.

Features of the lightweight and portable DDJ-400 include a rekordbox DJ license key and inbuilt tutorials; perfect track selection for your next mix based on era, mood or association; plus the ability to record and upload to KUVO, Mixcloud and YouTube to share with friends and potential fans.

DDJ-800

OK, let’s go pro. The DDJ-800 two-channel performance DJ controller for rekordbox is a professional DJ setup that’s made to go wherever you’re going.

Again, this is a portable unit that also inherits the club-style layout and popular features of Pioneer’s amazing DDJ-1000 unit, including Colour On Jog Displays and packs it all into a body that is 1.3kg lighter than its elder sibling.

Performing on this controller feels like a professional NXS2 set-up, with its buttons, knobs and faders arranged in the same way as those on Pioneer’s club-standard CDJ and DJM gear. It contains all the features of the DDJ-400, as well as a microphone feedback reducer, two independent microphone units, high-definition LCD screens, cue scope, artwork display, 14 beat FX, 16 performance pads and four sound colour FX, not to mention the ability to integrate into bigger set-ups so you can control the channel faders, trims, and EQs of turntables, media players and other external equipment.

Sound can also be manipulated from external sources using the software’s FX when the controller is connected to a Mac/PC that is running rekordbox.

As none other than Armin van Buuren has stated about Pioneer equipment, “The creative opportunities are growing and growing. It’s only your imagination that will stop you.”

The legendary Carl Cox agrees.

“I’m having so much fun on these players. You still have to have a certain amount of artistry to what you do as a DJ, there’s no plan about what I’m playing or what I’m doing, I basically throw them into the mix the way I’ve always done but I have the element now to be able to cut, edit, backspin… to tell the story of what’s in my mind, and what can come out of my mind based on the creativity of [Pioneer] units. I’m not scared to cross the line with what we do, and these players give the ability to do that, if you choose to do it.”

