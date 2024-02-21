FeaturesMusic Features Relive the action with Blossoms and more from Club NME in Manchester Earlier this month we brought Blossoms and more to intimate settings at Manchester’s Club Academy - here’s what went down By NME 21st February 2024 You May Also Like Advertisement TRENDING Idles – ‘Tangk’ review: the most open-hearted we’ve ever seen them Royel Otis: Australia’s next breakout indie heroes The Smiths: every song ranked in order of greatness ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ review: this steroid-fuelled thriller is Kristen Stewart’s most exciting film yet LE SSERAFIM – ‘Easy’ review: fearless girl group shine new light on their strength Advertisement More Stories Music News Beyoncé’s mum Tina Knowles hits back at critics of new country direction: “We have always celebrated cowboy culture” News Jon Stewart lays into Tucker Carlson: “You’re such a dick” Music Features Relive the action with Blossoms and more from Club NME in Manchester Music News Solange: “I’ve started writing music for the tuba” Music News The 1975 shout out Paul and Harry from ‘The Traitors’ at London show – and Paul takes a bow Music News Swim Deep announce new album ‘There’s A Big Star Outside’, produced by Bill Ryder-Jones