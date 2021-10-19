Every SEVENTEEN song ranked in order of greatness

SEVENTEEN have long been revered as one of K-pop’s most versatile acts – with all thirteen of its members having had a hand in the aspects that have shaped the group up to be one of the greatest, be it music production, writing, choreography or filming. Dubbed the “self-producing idols” of K-pop, it’s no surprise that SEVENTEEN have not been afraid and continue to try their hand at new genres and styles since their debut in 2015.
With their ninth mini-album, ‘Attacca’, just days away, what better way to celebrate than to reflect on their comprehensive discography and rank all 104 of their songs? This extensive list will cover all their Japanese and sub-unit releases – from ‘Call Call Call!’ to BSS’ ‘Just Do It’ – although solo projects (sorry Hoshi, Jeonghan and The8), unreleased songs and covers won’t be included. Let’s jump into it, shall we?
104‘Intro: New World’ (2017)
‘New World’ is an intense, provocative instrumental that sets the stage for what’s to come on ‘Teen, Age’, but doesn’t leave much of an impression despite its 52-second runtime.
103‘Outro: Incompletion’ (2017)
This brief outro track largely features instrumentals borrowed from the album’s title track ‘Clap’ on top of a brief electric guitar solo.
102‘Hit’ (2019)
“Online, offline, plastered everywhere / The world is our pride of pride,” Joshua gloats on the refrain of this ‘An Ode’ track, a blaring declaration of the group’s immense confidence in their abilities as musicians.
101‘Getting Closer’ (2018)
SEVENTEEN truly let loose with this pure show of power and strength, ‘Getting Closer’ is some of their most intense work – our first taste of “Dark SEVENTEEN”, a year before 2019’s ‘Fear’ – that reflects the erratic nature of fervent emotions.
100‘Back It Up’ (2019)
“Made it this far, got nothing to prove / Just look back at our footprints,” flaunts Vernon on the chorus. ‘Back It Up’ is an undeniable statement of the group’s achievements throughout their now-six-year career.
99‘Ah Yeah’ (2015)
With its mixture of cheesy lyrics (“Pull up on you wacks with a mac fully loaded”) and an overall disjointed beat, ‘Ah Yeah’ feels a lot rougher than your average track from the Hip-Hop Team – comprising S.Coups, Mingyu, Wonwoo and Vernon.
98‘Rock’ (2016)
The least desired aspect of being in love is without a doubt the pining that can quickly become too painful to bear. ‘Rock’ describes this astutely, detailing a love that takes SEVENTEEN to the unparalleled highs, and then “straight down like a gyro drop”.
97‘Shining Diamond’ (2017)
“Even after time passes / I won’t become weak, we’ll keep it up / I’ll give you this shining promise on your finger,” assures the band on this upbeat pop number. As the title suggests, ‘Shining Diamond’ is a pledge of SEVENTEEN’s unwavering determination.
96‘Bring It’ (2017)
This Hoshi-Woozi collaboration oozes confidence with its marching band motif and siren sounds woven within its melodies. ‘Bring It’ is one of the group’s most explosive songs, and gives the power duo a perfect opportunity to shine.
95‘OMG’ (2015)
The Performance Team – comprising Hoshi, Dino, Jun and The8 – pull out all the stops and leave a lasting impression on the trap-inspired ‘OMG’. Also, special shout out to Dino for his pristine rap verse.
94‘Simple’ (2016)
This underrated Woozi solo is a moving power ballad filled with inhibited emotion, and is testament to the singer-songwriter’s immense talent.
93‘GAM3 BO1’ (2021)
“I don’t need no buddies, I’m just a game boy,” Vernon insists on this highly experimental and polarising Hip-Hop Team track that pulls obvious influences from hyperpop.
92‘Jam Jam’ (2015)
“Don’t be dragged by your surroundings / Freely enjoy, skip the preparations / Do what you feel, don’t need to control the level,” raps Dino on this carefree listen. Much like the lyrics suggest, ‘Jam Jam’ is the definition of fun.
91‘Monday To Saturday’ (2016)
‘Monday To Saturday’ is a completely reimagined version of ‘Mansae’ by the Hip-Hop Team, and it’s refreshingly laid-back compared to other tracks from this unit.
90‘My My’ (2020)
‘My My’ is the ideal soundtrack to a cool, summer evening on a tropical vacation island. The best parts are undoubtedly Woozi and Seungkwan’s clean vocals on the stripped-back, piano driven pre-choruses.
89‘Don’t Wanna Cry’ (2017)
This signature SEVENTEEN song is one of their most emblematic, signaling their musical evolution from naïve teens to fully fledged adults. But the cherry on top of the ‘Don’t Wanna Cry’ cake is undoubtedly the iconic choreography by Hoshi.
88‘Falling For U’ (2018)
Jeonghan and Joshua team up for this sickly sweet collaboration, a laid-back, jazzy tune. ‘Falling For U’ is velvety from start to finish, tied together with innocuous lyrics like: “I was going to drink this coffee with you / Now I’ve already emptied this second cup”.
87‘Lie Again’ (2019)
‘Lie Again’ is another attempt at a gentler approach, shining a spotlight on the group’s vocal ability and musical vulnerability. This track feels especially fresh as an intermission between ‘Hit’ and ‘Fear’, two of the most hard-hitting songs on the ‘An Ode’ mini-album.
86‘Hug’ (2019)
“I am here, you suffered a lot / I love you / I’ll give you a hug,” coo the Vocal Team, comprising Woozi, DK, Seungkwan, Joshua and Jeonghan. Though ‘Hug’ sounds and feels like an obligatory ballad, this song makes up for it with sincere lyrics and heartfelt vocals
85‘Drift Away’ (2016)
This feel-good song is the perfect way to wind down after a hard day. Perhaps the highlight of this delicate B-side lies in The8’s addictive chorus: “We’re drifting away, drifting away / We’re drifting away in time…”
84‘Fearless’ (2020)
An apt reflection of SEVENTEEN’s undying resolve to continuously push the limit, ‘Fearless’ is defined by its solid momentum and clean delivery. However, it’s the callback to ‘Fear’ in the bridge that cements this as a solid B-side.
83‘20’ (2015)
‘20’ is a confessional pop song that wouldn’t sound out of place on a Disney Channel soundtrack. Its lyrics are just as sugar sweet as you’d expect, although that doesn’t stop them from being any less sincere.
82‘Thanks’ (2018)
With a steady, well-paced beat that builds up to a satisfying drop in the chorus and smooth transitions between verses to boot, ‘Thanks’ is a thoroughly spirited proclamation of gratitude towards Carats.
81‘No F.U.N’ (2016)
The title of this track may suggest otherwise, but it’s clear that the group enjoyed themselves during the production of this song. ‘No F.U.N’ is best known for its textured instrumentals, including trumpet samples to an interesting use of percussion.
80‘Fronting’ (2016)
There is nothing more quintessentially SEVENTEEN than a clean, catchy rap atop a simple yet addictive beat, and ‘Fronting’ is its case in point. This flirty ‘Boys Be’ cut is an apt representation of innocent (sometimes corny) teen infatuation, with lyrics like “Facing you and making eye contact / I’m going crazy, can’t digest my breakfast”.
79‘Chuck’ (2016)
This track is one of the group’s most theatric, mixing hip-hop and EDM to create something jarringly strong. “Just standing on stage brings the eyes on me,” the group point out in this rather straightforward track. “Everyone naturally gathers around me.”
78‘Pinwheel’ (2017)
Tender and bittersweet, piano ballad ‘Pinwheel’ is a chilling reminder of Woozi’s songwriting skills, as well as the Vocal Team’s unparalleled talent. Fun fact, Woozi wrote the song after he had a dream of a pinwheel standing in the middle of an empty path.
77‘Home’ (2019)
Think of ‘Home’ as the antithesis to ‘Don’t Wanna Cry’, what with the anti-drop on part one of the chorus, warm vibe and overall minimalist sound. It was (and still is) a different direction from SEVENTEEN’s usual sound, and one that showcases their creative excellence.
76‘Kidult’ (2020)
A pop-rock ballad about feeling stuck between being a kid and an adult, ‘Kidult’ hits too close to home. The pièce de résistance here is low rap-singing delivered by the Hip-Hop Team throughout the song.
75‘Don’t Listen In Secret’ (2016)
With lyrics that allow the members to show incredible amounts of vulnerability (“Still, I’m believing in time / Because everyone says it’s medicine / Even if I’m a fool, I close my eyes / Nothing changes”), the poignant ‘Don’t Listen In Secret’ starts off as a quintessential ballad before growing into something more..
74‘Habit’ (2017)
“Compared to what the Vocal Team have shown so far, I think [‘Habit’ is] slightly more jam-packed and heavy,” DK told Muzmon in 2017, but he’s just being modest. This underappreciated, heart-wrenching ballad is a beautifully painful gem.
73‘Bittersweet’ (2021)
Rappers Wonwoo and Mingyu get a chance to showcase their vocals on this bossa nova-inspired track, with some help from Lee Hi, one of South Korea’s most prolific vocalists.
72‘Thinkin’ About You’ (2018)
SEVENTEEN sing of their inability to shake their minds off the memories shared with an unforgettable lover – along with their frustrations toward such a gnawing feeling: “Why am I acting like this? / I really don’t know.”
71‘Without You’ (2017)
‘Without You’ is full of major shifts in intensity – constantly transitioning between gentle verses supported by soft piano chords and hushed vocals to explosions of energy with EDM instrumentation. It owes its masterful execution to Woozi and Bumzu, of course, but also frequent SEVENTEEN collaborator Park Gi-tae, who has also worked on other songs from the group, such as ‘Thinkin’ About You’, ‘Clap’ and more.
70‘Not Alone’ (2021)
While Japanese releases from K-pop acts may sometimes feel out of place in the market, there is something about its surging melody that makes ‘Not Alone’ feel magnificently J-pop. Its blindingly positive disposition is also pleasantly reminiscent of the group’s earlier sounds of unadulterated delight.
69‘My I’ (2017)
In this ‘AL1’ cut, Jun and The8 fuse techno beats and dance-pop to tell a tale of a complicated relationship in two languages. They even get creative with the choreography, using the concept of yin and yang to drive the song’s narrative home.
68‘Love Letter’ (2016)
“Write everything about us on a love letter / And raise it into the sky,” Wonwoo sweetly serenades. This fan-dedicated song delivers a promise of loyalty and support in the wake of the group’s rapid acceleration towards stardom.
67‘If I’ (2017)
“If I didn’t let go of your hand then / Would we be holding onto each other still,” S.Coups ponders on this Hip Hop Team track off ‘AL1’. Plagued with painful regrets and age-old “what if” questions, this track reflects the unresolved feelings that plenty of us know all too well.
66‘Healing’ (2016)
The instrumentation of ‘Healing’ is the core of its unwavering energy, made of drums and guitar that pair perfectly with earnest, syrupy vocals from the members as they serenade their fans with an innocent message of encouragement. “You did such a good job today,” they reassure.
65‘Anyone’ (2021)
This angsty anthem feels natural considering the evolution of the SEVENTEEN sound, with distinct guitar riffs that bring this ‘Your Choice’ B-side to a whole new level.
64‘Lean On Me’ (2016)
The Hip-Hop Team put their duality on full display with the emotive ‘Lean On Me’, reaching listeners with its consoling lyrics: “I’ll be there, I’m always in your heart / When things get hard / Let’s be together even more”.
63‘When I Grow Up’ (2015)
Despite being an upbeat pop song, the childlike ambition that SEVENTEEN sing of in ‘When I Grow Up’ is one born of regret: ”I know I’m still a child now / I can’t catch up to you yet / Only a little while more.”
62‘Smile Flower’ (2016)
Ballads from SEVENTEEN are usually under the jurisdiction of the Vocal Team, however ‘Smile Flower’ enlists all thirteen members for this tear-jerker of a track. “Even if we’re not together, just like always / Our smile flowers bloom / I’ll be the spring to your smile,” they croon in hushed tones on the chorus.
61‘Beautiful’ (2016)
This song sets the bar high as the opening song on the ‘Going Seventeen’ mini-album, kicking it off with a playful pop anthem that incorporates a refreshing combination of synths and drums.
60‘Come To Me’ (2019)
The Vocal Team take a much-needed break from ballads of heartbreak, and instead try their hand at tropical house to provide some solace: “All the times you protected me, thank you / If it’s you, anything is okay / Come to me.”
59‘Hit Song’ (2016)
‘Hit Song’ is a charismatic, eclectic pop song that is more complex than its title suggests.. As for the lyrics, the gist of it is surprisingly simple: “The title is ‘Hit Song’ / Like the title, I hope it becomes a hit song / You can easily sing along.”
58‘247’ (2019)
The Performance Team may be best known for their synth-pop anthems, but the quartet show their soulful side with the R&B sound of ‘247’, which is highly reminiscent of early 2000s icons like Ne-Yo and Usher.
57‘Highlight’ (2016)
Synth-pop paired with booming beats and heavy bass are by now regular entries into SEVENTEEN’s discography, but ‘Highlight’ was one of their earliest successes with that. What makes this a stand-out track is the hushed verses in Mandarin Chinese during the chorus, masked by a layer of auto-tune.
56‘Campfire’ (2017)
The classic acoustic pop melody of ‘Campfire’ goes hand-in-hand with its impassioned lyrics that capture the remarkable relationship between the group and their Carats. “Even after today, I hope you don’t forget this song we made together,” they urge.
55‘Space’ (2016)
This delicate piece by the Hip-Hop Team, with booming vocals from special guest DK, speaks volumes of what good flow, a good melody and clean verses can do for a song.
54‘Heaven’s Cloud’ (2021)
Opening songs on an album can really make or break their overall perception, but ‘Heaven’s Cloud’ does its job for ‘Your Choice’ impeccably well. Its buoyant instrumentals come together with perfectly paced verses that make for some of the group’s most graceful work yet.
53‘All My Love’ (2020)
‘All My Love’ feels a mixture of the main sounds from the group’s three sub-units in perfect harmony. Take laid-back verses from the Vocal Team, a synth-driven chorus by the Performance Team, and a sprinkle of talk-sung lines from the Hip-Hop Team, all coming together to create a blend that sounds uniquely SEVENTEEN.
52‘Run To You’ (2018)
A full-toned B-side off ‘Directors’ Cut’, ‘Run To You’ is reminiscent of the well-loved sounds of Japanese rock, making this masterfully crafted track one of their most interesting.
51‘Trauma’ (2017)
The title of this ‘Teen, Age’ cut is pretty self-explanatory: Here, the Hip-Hop Team take a darker turn by confronting hardships in their lives over a minimalist beat that shines a spotlight on their crisp, impactful rap verses.
50‘What’s Good’ (2019)
“This is your favorite song get down / On repeat for one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight hours,” brags Vernon on the opening verse of this ‘You Made My Day’ B-side. He’s right, of course – the song’s groovy instrumentals combined with the Hip-Hop Team’s bouncy raps make this song an instant earworm.
49‘Crazy In Love’ (2017)
Penned by S.Coups, Woozi, Mingyu and Vernon, ‘Crazy In Love’ is defined by its stripped-down yet musically interesting verses. Despite a relatively lacklustre chorus, this ‘AL1’ track still manages to stand out from the crowd.
48‘Fast Pace’ (2016)
‘Fast Pace’ is probably the earliest that SEVENTEEN were set to move away from their boyish sound and image. A hypnotic blend of tango influences, a sultry flute melody and blasts of horns, there’s no better first step towards the boyband’s inevitable maturation.
47‘Holiday’ (2018)
“With both hands and with you, anywhere is paradise,” the group confess in this romantic summer anthem with distinct flute riffs that add that extra layer of allure. It’s an idyllic profession of love and passion, a sugar-coated vow to “make you happy”.
46‘Let Me Hear You Say’ (2019)
On this dynamic EDM track, SEVENTEEN turn a poetic declaration of affection into one overflowing with energy. With lyrics like “No words can express your eyes that were looking at me / It lights me up sometimes like the stars, sometimes like the moon”, it’s enough to make just about anyone swoon.
45‘Good To Me’ (2019)
The production of ‘Good To Me’ definitely drew inspiration from the instrumentals of ‘Trauma’. However, it takes this dark, almost sensual sound to the next level with powerful vocals and an intense groove.
44‘Fallin’ Flower’ (2020)
As the follow-up to their highly energetic Japanese debut ‘Call Call Call’, SEVENTEEN head in a different direction with the angsty ‘Fallin’ Flower’, peppered with ethereal melodies and a catchy chant-like hook.
43‘Ready To Love’ (2021)
SEVENTEEN’s most recent title track ‘Ready To Love’ is a high-powered pop-rock number that doubles as a feverish proclamation of love. “I’m ready to love / Tell me, can we stay together, can we stay together,” they plead on the chorus.
42‘9-Teen’ (2019)
The group’s contribution to the soundtrack of web drama series A-Teen’s second season, ‘9-Teen’ captures the essence of adventurous youth perfectly with its well-crafted EDM instrumentals and bombastic vocal performances.
41‘Fear’ (2019)
“Fear’ may arguably be the most off-brand title track the group have ever released – the fan term “Dark SEVENTEEN” comes to mind – trading the upbeat, energetic sound most fans had come to know and love for serious and, well, dark.
40‘I Don’t Know’ (2016)
What better way to kick off a song than with Wonwoo’s unmistakable low-pitched vocals? It follows with SEVENTEEN pouring their hearts out over a hypnotic series of deep, sultry rap verses and tender sung choruses.
39‘Oh My!’ (2018)
‘Oh My!’, a boisterous pop song with bright vocal performances (especially from DK and Seungkwan), is undoubtedly one of the group’s most iconic releases. Look no farther for an additive summer anthem.
38‘Our Dawn Is Hotter Than Day’ (2018)
Pairing tropical house beats with warbling synths, plus those quietly infectious trap snares in the background, the concoction that is ‘Our Dawn Is Hotter Than Day’ feels like a nostalgic, bittersweet end to a momentous summer.
37‘Do Re Mi’ (2020)
“Calmly, slow down / It’s okay to think about it more,” the youngest members of SEVENTEEN (Vernon, Seungkwan and Dino) suggest in this playful number off ‘Semicolon’. The track’s upbeat, colourful nature seems to fit this unit’s rosy personalities just right.
36‘Boom Boom’ (2016)
This title track from 2016 is one of the group’s most electrifying – it keeps you at the edge of your seat right from the beginning with the help of a straightforward pop melody. However, it’s really Dino’s standout rap verse during the bridge that takes the cake.
35‘Chilli’ (2019)
‘Chilli’ is filled to the brim with Vernon’s lax personality (and penchant for vocoder), which is expected considering he helmed the composition for this track. This ‘You Made My Dawn’ B-side feels like a fresh breath of air from the Hip-Hop Team’s usual more in-your-face sound.
34‘Shhh’ (2019)
This Performance Team dance track is the very definition of seductive – from its dreamy synthesisers and bass-driven hook to the quartet’s provocative whispers that implore listeners to “trust me, trust me”.
33‘Q&A’ (2015)
With an all-star line-up of S.Coups, Vernon and Woozi alongside vocal powerhouse Ailee, this spirited 2015 single took SEVENTEEN’s boyish vibe and cranked it up to 11. Not to mention the razor-sharp flow and execution of Vernon’s rap verses here.
32‘Hello’ (2017)
DK’s luscious, flawless vocals are what drive this ‘Teen, Age’ track home, effortlessly hitting all the right notes. ‘Hello’ also smartly contrasts DK’s strong voice with Mingyu’s deeper, groovy rap lines and Jun’s breathy performance.
31‘Still Lonely’ (2016)
Trends come and go, but Funk remains a constant, feeling fresh no matter the year or era. That goes doubly so on ‘Still Lonely’, which mixes funk with tried-and-true pop melodies, making for a track that’s still a thrill to listen to from start to finish.
30‘Clap’ (2017)
For 2017’s ‘Clap’, SEVENTEEN opt for a more rock-influenced style, and we’re all better off for it. The song’s electric guitar riffs go hard and its chant-like chorus, plus spine-tingling high notes by DK and Seungkwan make this song a homerun. –
29‘Just Do It’ (2018)
High expectations are in order from a sub-unit comprising SEVENTEEN’s most whimsical members – DK, Seungkwan and Hoshi. ‘Just Do It’ is full of the quirkiness and eccentricity this trio are loved for, from its comedic lyricism to its electrifying pop melody.
28‘Say Yes’ (2016)
As expected from a duet by two of SEVENTEEN’s best vocalists (DK and Seungkwan), ‘Say Yes’ is one of (if not) the most powerful ballads from the group. Sure, it might be a standard piano ballad, it’s their gorgeous harmonies and incredible vocals that truly matter.
27‘I Wish’ (2020)
‘I Wish’ is pure nostalgia packed in three minutes and 53 seconds, thanks to its city pop-inspired sound. Everything feels delicately put together, especially its climactic final chorus delivered by S.Coups and the skillful layering of Wonwoo’s rap on top of the outro.
26‘24H’ (2020)
While this Japanese single misleads listeners by presenting as a mellow track at first, but the instrumental elements continue to steadily build up before we’re hit with an impactful chorus that makes smart use of chugging guitar riffs to propel the song forward.
25‘Second Life’ (2019)
“It would be great if people can see this as an expansion of our genre,” Woozi told MTV when asked what ‘An Ode’ brings to the table. The album’s intention is palpable in the mid-tempo, R&B-influenced ‘Second Life’ that wistfully toys with the idea of receiving a second chance at life.
24‘Light A Flame’ (2020)
While Latin-influenced songs are nothing new in K-pop, SEVENTEEN imbue ‘Light A Flame’ with a warm and inviting yet tastefully sensual aura that makes it undeniably alluring. Pair that with airy falsettos and low-toned raps, and you get one of the group’s best exploration of different genres yet.
23‘Very Nice’ (2016)
‘Very Nice’ is an absolute firecracker of a song, abundant with groovy funk driven -pop that allows SEVENTEEN’s trademark lively spirit to take centre stage. “I used to need wake-up calls in the morning / So why am I waking up so easily today? / Maybe it’s because I have a date today,” DK playfully confesses.
22‘Mansae’ (2016)
‘Mansae’ is undoubtedly the song that put SEVENTEEN on the map – and for good reason. This buoyant and infectious tune is emblematic of their early days, when they were teeming with charming, boyish naiveté. Match that with a standout music video and excellent styling (those grey school uniforms? Mingyu’s blue hair? Come on now), and we have a winner.
21‘Flower’ (2017)
This hip-hop-driven track, entwined with an enchanting melody, is one of the group’s darkest works yet and it’s executed to near perfection. The pure passion and affection that SEVENTEEN sing of seeps through, and is most evident in exceptional belts from Seungkwan in the chorus.
20‘Happy Ending’ (2019)
‘Happy Ending’ derives its premise from SEVENTEEN imagining themselves as the protagonists of a movie with a happy ending. This powerful Japanese release sees the boys compare their romance to that of a movie, promising to “get into the main character’s role, a role that protects you and attacks the villain who hurts you”.
19‘A-Teen’ (2018)
Being 18 can be hard, especially when everything constantly seems so new – and SEVENTEEN manage to capture that sentiment perfectly on ‘A-Teen’. “I don’t know what to do, where do I start?” questions Vernon, though he eventually concludes that “all these sayings about youth / I don’t need any of it.”
18‘Together’ (2020)
It’s okay if you don’t know what’s next, SEVENTEEN say in this stirring ‘Heng:garae’ B-side. Rock elements drive the song’s inspirational message of camaraderie and courage home. The group aren’t as innocent as to think that life is going to be easy, but they do know one thing – that you shouldn’t have to bear it alone: “Even if the world goes the other way / We’ll never get lost / I’m gonna walk straight ahead / Let’s go together.”
17‘Adore U’ (2015)
The sheer amount of blood, sweat and tears the group have poured into their work have been obvious since day one. As far as debut title tracks go, ‘Adore U’ is a complete package of fledgling musical talent, performance, presence and personality that was an exemplification of the group’s immense potential for success then. And succeed they did.
16‘Same Dream, Same Mind, Same Night’ (2021)
A stunning R&B ballad that feels like a trip back to the ’90s, this Vocal Team track proves to be their strongest yet, with the quintet’s rich voices and unmatched, brilliant display of their vocals..
15‘Left & Right’ (2020)
Rekindling bits of SEVENTEEN’s old magic of upbeat title tracks, ‘Left & Right’ is stuffed with catchy hip-hop beats and trap-inspired percussion that invite you to just vibe along: “When you’re feeling good without any worries / More, more confidently follow me,”
14‘Swimming Fool’ (2017)
‘Swimming Fool’ is one of SEVENTEEN’s most unique summer songs, owing its novelty to deep house beats and an addictive whistle melody. Co-composed by Hoshi, this track is just a taste of future songs with his handiwork, such as solo single ‘Spider’ and 2021’s ‘Wave’.
13‘Change Up’ (2017)
‘Change Up’ is the only official collaboration from the group’s three team leaders – S.Coups, Hoshi and Woozi – and it leaves us begging for more. In true leader fashion, they put their musical prowess on full display with this chill-hop track that’s as groovy as it is catchy.
12‘Snap Shoot’ (2019)
Taking from infectiously retro tunes, hip-hop and gospel melodies, the joyously energetic ‘Snap Shoot’ encapsulates SEVENTEEN’s youthful, bubbly beginnings, coupled with the right tinge of maturity that comes with age. Plus, the group never take themselves too seriously here, which makes it that much more fun of a listen.
11‘Ah! Love’ (2020)
Performed by the group’s three eldest members – S.Coups, Jeonghan and Joshua – ‘Ah! Love’ makes excellent use of evocative lyrics alongside the track’s R&B and pop elements to take listeners on a journey of poetic love: “After passing through a green forest, I finally found Oasis / Makes your heart drink on a thirsty day / Following the starlight of the black sky, our love line.”
10‘Pretty U’ (2015)
This 2015 track was at the centre of their then-image as sappy lovesick teens. This song is picturesque of puppy love that’s beautifully unassuming, its sprightly rhythm reeling you a little further in with each repeated listen. Also, special shout out to Joshua for making a choreography mistake look seamless.
9‘Rocket’ (2017)
“I see everybody’s aura fading / They can’t be themselves without being anxious,” Vernon kicks this stellar hip-hop collaboration with Joshua off with clear intentions of the song’s message. “Your yesterday, today and tomorrow are yours / Don’t care anymore about other eyes on me,” he continues as the duo sing of building a metaphorical rocket in order to soar above their doubts. Top everything off with Vernon’s beloved vocoder, ‘Rocket’ is an instant inspirational upbeat banger.
8‘Home;Run’ (2020)
Some SEVENTEEN fans have been dubbed the group as the “theatre kids of K-pop”, and ‘Home;Run’ is a perfect example why. Adding elements of big band, swing and jazz to create a thoroughly fun, spectacular single that’s overflowing with confidence and charisma. Among their title tracks, this one scores a home run for sure.
7‘Lilili Yabbay’ (2017)
The Performance Team are defined by their resolve to consistently be unpredictably adventurous with their sound, and this is what makes them so great. ‘Lilili Yabbay’ does this best, tastefully blending a haunting vocal performance, future bass and a searing electric guitar melody, exemplifying the musical boldness that many come to love them for.
6‘Network Love’ (2019)
‘Network Love’ is an unmistakable electronic explosion of deep house and EDM that unite to make one of SEVENTEEN’s most unforgettable B-sides. To top it all off, it’s performed by four members of SEVENTEEN who don’t often get to shine on their lead singles – The8, Jun, Joshua and Vernon – and it’s an awe-inspiring one.
5‘Lucky’ (2019)
One of SEVENTEEN’s strengths is producing music and lyrics thronged with sincerity – whether it’s about love, friendship or ambition. ‘Lucky’ feels like an earnest, encouraging conversation between the group and us listeners, where they tell us to “take a tempo break / Take away that discouraged look / You shine the brightest in this world”.
4‘Call Call Call!’ (2018)
“Even if the world turns against you until the very end, I’ll protect you no matter what,” pledge SEVENTEEN in an exhilarating announcement of loyalty and love. Its robust guitar riffs and vocals propel their debut Japanese single forward, becoming one of SEVENTEEN’s most dynamic.
3‘Moonwalker’ (2018)
This ‘You Made My Dawn’ track makes it this high up the list not just because of its heavy synth bass, but also its bewitching mishmash of vocal and rap verses that come together to create a dance pop track for the ages. From The8’s playful pre-chorus to Dino’s smooth rap in the second verse, ‘Moonwalker’ has proven itself to be the essence of the Performance Team.
2‘Hey Buddy’ (2020)
“Whether you take a bus or a taxi / The destination is not very important / Oh, yesterday, today, tomorrow, too / Let’s go together, buddy,” DK, The8 and Mingyu harmonise on this funk-pop banger hidden as an unassuming B-side off ‘Semicolon’. It flows effortlessly from full-on belts to groovy raps, and not to mention its full-bodied chorus of saxophones and trumpets that almost steal the limelight in this wonderfully syncopated number.
1‘Wave’ (2021)
While SEVENTEEN’s sound has been constantly evolving since their debut in 2015, ‘Wave’ from ‘Your Choice’ is truly the group’s magnum opus. Sure, it’s not a track that enlists vocal talents from all thirteen members, but the production and delivery of this dream-like deep house anthem is a bold-faced demonstration of their musical versatility.
‘Wave’ is also the pinnacle of lyrical talent from all four members of the Performance Team, as well as the group’s producer Woozi. On it, the members skillfully navigate the fluid nature of a love that consumes, asking through intimate vocal performances, “I am standing in front of the door to your heart all day / What if I knock? / Escape for a moment and go to the sea inside your heart”. It’s hypnotic, elegant and ends with a wide-eyed promise: “You can find freedom.”