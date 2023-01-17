Shakira and Gerard Piqué: the full story so far

Last week, the Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap had a rather special guest lined up for the latest instalment of his BZRP Music Sessions series: Colombian pop megastar Shakira. The video session, which premiered on YouTube last week, saw the pair debut a Spanish language diss track aimed at the singer’s ex-partner, the former Barcelona and Spain star Gerard Piqué.

Given the high-profile names involved, it’s no surprise that the incendiary track – in which Shakira tells the 2010 World Cup winner: “You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded in a Rolex for a Casio” – broke YouTube’s 24-hour record for the most-watched new Latin song, racking up 63.5 million views in a single day.

Let’s take a moment to delve into the wider story behind the track, as well as Piqué’s response to the song.

2011 – Shakira and Gerard Piqué confirm relationship

Having met for the first time in 2010 on the set of the video for Shakira’s World Cup-soundtracking song ‘Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)’, the singer and Piqué started a relationship the following year. The pair then lived in Spain and had two sons together: Milan, born in 2013, and Sasha, born in 2015.

February 2, 2020 – Shakira headlines Super Bowl Halftime Show with Jennifer Lopez

In what was arguably Shakira’s highest-profile gig to date, the singer co-headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Jennifer Lopez at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida in February 2020. Piqué, however, wasn’t in attendance as Barcelona were facing Levante the same night (they won 2-1), but he did tell 60 Minutes ahead of the performance that he was expecting “something amazing” from his then-partner. Given that the COVID-19 pandemic hit the following month, the Super Bowl show still remains Shakira’s most recent major live performance.

June 2022 – Shakira and Piqué announce split

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the couple said in a joint statement that was released last summer. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for [our] privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

September 2022 – Shakira addresses split publicly for the first time

Speaking to Elle, Shakira explained that working on her forthcoming new album had “brought light” to a “moment of my life which is probably one of the most difficult, darkest hours of my life”.

Asked about the split, she continued: “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.

“I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. And there’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house. You know, we can’t take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without paparazzi following us. So it’s hard. And I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?”

November 2022 – Piqué retires from football

Having won the World Cup and Euro 2012 with Spain, as well as the Champions League with Manchester United (2008) and Barcelona (2009, 2011, 2015), Piqué announced his retirement from football in November 2022, bowing out after Barca’s 2-0 win over Almería (although he was shown a red card as a substitute in the following away game at Osasuna).

Addressing the Camp Nou crowd after the Almería game, the defender said: “I was born here and I will die here…. when you get older, you realise that sometimes to love is to let go. I’m convinced that I’ll be here again in the future. I love Barca. That’s why I consider it’s the right moment to go. This is not a goodbye.”

January 9, 2023 – Planes preview Shakira’s upcoming diss track

Una loba como yo no está pa’ tipos como tu! 🐺 ⏰ 01/11 pic.twitter.com/KGyWeD3sqq — ShakiraMedia (@ShakiraMedia) January 9, 2023

The first inkling that was something was brewing from Shakira’s camp arrived last week when planes were flown over both Miami and Mar del Plata in Argentina, trailing a message that teased a January 11 release date and the words: “A she-wolf like me, it’s not for dudes like you.”

January 11, 2023 – Shakira’s diss track drops, breaking a YouTube record

January 11 rolled around and Bizarrap promptly unveiled the 53rd edition of his BZRP Music Sessions series on YouTube, with a rather special guest in tow. “So much talk of being a champion / And when I needed you, you gave me the worst version of you,” Shakira sung over the Bizarrap-produced beat in the video, addressing the camera with each pointed barb. “I was out of your league, that’s why you’re with someone just like you.”

It was quite apparent who Shakira was addressing, with various outlets and observers noting how Piqué had recently begun a relationship with a 23-year-old woman, Clara Chía. “I’m worth two 22-year-olds,” the singer declared. “You swapped a Ferrari for a Twingo / You swapped a Rolex for a Casio.” Naturally, the track drew huge, immediate interest and racked up 63.5 million views in 24 hours on YouTube, becoming the most-watched new Latin music video in the platform’s history.

One more insult, then: “You left me with your mom as a neighbour / The press at my door, and a debt with the Treasury / You thought you’d hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women no longer cry, women get paid.” Your response, Gerard?

January 14, 2023 – Piqué responds

Following his retirement from football, Piqué has thrown his all into The Kings League: a seven-a-side tournament set up by Piqué and the popular Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos that is regularly streamed online on Twitch.

During one such stream on Saturday (January 14), Piqué sarcastically declared that he had a “big announcement” to make. “Casio have given us watches,” he told viewers, a clear reference to Shakira’s “you swapped a Rolex for a Casio” line. “The Kings League has come to an agreement with Casio… I’m being serious.” Former Manchester City and Argentina striker Sergio Agüero was the only streamer willing to mention Shakira’s song as the reason for the “endorsement”, prompting laughs from those in the studio. Piqué was later filmed arriving at an event driving, of course, a Renault Twingo.

Will that be that? With Shakira’s first new album since 2017’s ‘El Dorado’ expected to arrive in 2023, it seems likely that the beef will rumble on into the new year…