Every SHINee song ranked in order of greatness

When SHINee – comprising Jonghyun, Minho, Onew, Key and Taemin – debuted in 2008 with their hit single ‘Replay’, we were all crazy about coloured skinny jeans for some reason, and the K-pop landscape was wildly different, but rapidly evolving. Now a global force, K-pop circa 2008 was only just beginning to sail across South Korean borders towards the West on the backs of a few choice groups such as Girls’ Generation and Wonder Girls.

Inside the industry too, artists were beginning to reckon with their place in the industry, vying for creative control over their work with more urgency. SHINee, thus, was born in perhaps one of the more volatile times for the industry – one during which no one would have faulted them for wanting to play it safe.

Yet, by the time they came to the infamous seven-year-itch, they’d commandeered, perhaps even pioneered, a wave of change in K-pop. On the backs of gripping releases like ‘Lucifer’, ‘Sherlock (Clue + Note)’, ‘Ring Ding Dong’, ‘Everybody’ and ‘Juliette’, they’d come to be known as phenomenal performers, exciting experimentalists, moving vocalists, and one of K-pop’s brightest shining stars

Fourteen years later, a lot of things have changed about SHINee. They’ve grown out of their tie-dye shirt and skinny jeans era. Their hair looks much better now. They’ve branched out into successful solo careers – yet their support for each other is indomitable. Together, they’ve also faced tragedy in the devastating loss of Jonghyun, one of the founding pillars of SHINee’s immortal legacy.

Throughout all this, however, what hasn’t changed is the effect the phrase “SHINee is Back” has on fans, although it has evolved to encompass a complexity of emotions. The excitement is now a little wistful, and a lot more confident and steadfast. Like the group itself, the phrase’s soothing pearl-aqua light has come to be synonymous with a warm, homely comfort. Whatever the matter, however your day, there’ll always be SHINee.

On the group’s 14th anniversary, NME ranks their Korean releases in order of greatness, although, let’s be frank – all their releases deserve applause.