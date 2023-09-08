Prepare yourself for The Chemical Brothers’ exclusive show in Victoria with these 12 songs

For 22 years (and a whopping 500+ shows) A Day On The Green has provided punters with a concert experience unlike any other – taking the usually sweaty, dusty mess of an outdoor festival and turning it into something lush and relaxing. Showcasing the world’s biggest acts – from international icons like Elton John and Red Hot Chili Peppers, to homegrown legends Crowded House and Jimmy Barnes – A Day On The Green is revered as one of the greatest live music experiences.

It’s doubly exciting then, that the next instalment features an exclusive performance by The Chemical Brothers, one of the best and most unique acts on the planet. They will be joined by The Presets, Anna Lunoe and James Holroyd. Leading up to this extravaganza, we’ve selected a few songs from each artist to whet your appetite; focusing on how they started, how they hit the big time, and what they’ve done lately.

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS

‘Song To The Siren’ (1992)

Released under their Dust Brothers moniker, ‘Song To The Siren’ features a heavy hip-hop instrumental that bears practically no resemblance to This Mortal Coil’s cover (nor Tim Buckley’s 1970 original) of the same name – opting for speed and heaviness in lieu of vocal grace and lyrical gravitas.

Advertisement

‘Block Rockin’ Beats’ (1997)

Honestly, does anything need to be said about this song? It features one of the greatest bass lines ever, and that irresistible vocal hook straight out of Schoolly D’s ‘Gucci Again’. When this came out it was an instant classic, and it has only gotten better with age.

‘Skipping Like A Stone’ (2023)

Beck delivers an ethereal vocal performance over one of the best Chemical Brothers beats to date. An unexpected but worthwhile collaboration, ‘Skipping Like A Stone’ espouses two artists who prevailed far beyond the ’90s work that brought them to prominence. Here, both Beck and The Chemical Brothers somehow sound exactly, yet nothing, like they used to.

THE PRESETS

‘Beat On / Beat Off’ (2003)

What a debut. Heavy and sexy in equal measure, when ‘Beat On / Beat Off’ came out it instantly set The Presets apart from their peers. Listening to it now, it’s incredible that this song is 20 years old. Whether it was dance music for pop fans, or pop music for dance fans, ‘Beat On / Beat Off’ ushered in a new era.

‘My People’ (2008)

A politically charged dancefloor anthem, ‘My People’ is instantly recognisable to anyone who was alive in 2008. The first single from The Presets’ second album, ‘Apocalypso’, ‘My People’ throws shade at the Australian government’s shameful treatment of asylum seekers.

Advertisement

‘You Belong’ (2022)

The Presets are so good at writing hooks. ‘You Belong’ is one of those perfect singles where you get catchy vocals, a stomping beat, plus super tasty synth lines. Cherry-picking the best sounds of ’80s and ’90s dance music, ‘You Belong’ is a modern classic that effortlessly traverses time and space.

ANNA LUNOE

‘I Met You’ (2012)

Collaborating with Flume, Anna Lunoe’s beautiful voice makes this track shine. Her debut EP has some incredible songs on it, but it was ‘I Met You’ that put Anna on everyone’s radar. Although early in her career, this song made it obvious she had a supernatural level of talent.

‘Breathe’ (2014)

One of Anna’s many fan favourites, this tune single-handedly breathed new life into ’90s house. Building in layers; first ‘Breathe’ drops a charmingly old-school beat, followed by a millennial techno bassline, before Anna shows us just how good her pop chops are with the song’s signature vocal hook.

‘Real Love’ (2023)

‘Real Love’ is part-retro, part-futuristic; weaving together heavenly pads, a hammering piano line and a beat that screams ‘warehouse party’. Anna’s ability to write, produce and perform is definitely on display here, as is her perfectionism. Every moment of ‘Real Love’ shows a true doyen at work.

JAMES HOLROYD

‘Bite The Dog’ (2001)

Showing his pedigree as a club DJ, James Holroyd’s studio work is befitting an ecstatic night of dancing ’til dawn. The true show of his skill, however, is how well his music transcends the club. Whether you’re driving the car, cleaning the house or taking a long walk, ‘Bite The Dog’ is 7:40 of pure bliss.

‘Into The Fun’ (2018)

One of the best pieces Holroyd has released under the Begin moniker, ‘Into The Fun’ has a delightful array of hooks. From its Latin bassline to the subtle instrumentation that flutters around it, it’s easy to see why Love International chose to launch their label with Begin – it’s Holroyd’s masterwork.

‘Wood Trees’ (2018)

Another Begin tune, ‘Wood Trees’ is genre-defying bliss. You know that feeling when you leave the club and the sun is rising? You meander home in a beautiful haze as the golden light starts to wake up the world, then collapse into bed? That’s ‘Wood Trees’. Could listen to this all day, every day.