These classic 2004 albums are turning 20 this year

Music certainly wasn’t boring in 2004. From Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl to Madonna embarking on her ‘Re-Invention Tour’, Oasis, Paul McCartney and Muse headlining Glastonbury to unexpected collaborations like Jay-Z and Linkin Park’s ‘Collision Course’, there was plenty to keep us on our toes.

There were also a ton of incredible albums dropping week after week – some jaw-dropping debuts and others big returns from already-established stars. Here are 20 albums from 2004 turning 20 this year.

Additional words: Thomas Smith

Franz Ferdinand – ‘Franz Ferdinand’

When: February 9

Making a splash with a one-two punch of singles like ‘Darts Of Pleasure’ and enduring indie disco anthem ‘Take Me Out’ is the stuff bands dream of. For Franz Ferdinand, though, it was reality – and a thrilling preview of one of the early ’00s’ finest debut albums, packed with songs both easily chantable and as sharp as the band’s blazer and skinny tie combos.

What happened next: The Glaswegian band became kings of the angular indie scene, scoring the 2004 Mercury Music Prize and earning their first Grammy nomination a year later. Guitarist Nick McCarthy left the band in 2016 with drummer Paul Thomson following in 2021. Franz haven’t released a new album since 2018’s ‘Always Ascending’ but shared two new tracks on their 2022 greatest hits compilation, ‘Hits To The Head’.

Kanye West – ‘The College Dropout’

When: February 10

After making a name for himself as a producer for the likes of Jay-Z and Talib Kweli, Kanye West entered the wider public consciousness as a rapper with his debut album, ‘The College Dropout’. The record was laden with star-studded cameos – including Jay-Z, Common, Mos Def, Ludacris and more – but West refused to be overshadowed as he shared observations about religion, racism, his personal life and more on the likes of ‘Jesus Walks’ and ‘Through The Wire’.

What happened next: It’s been a rollercoaster – the rapper became renowned as one of hip-hop’s most revered figures thanks to his innovative, experimental spirit across albums like ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ and ‘Yeezus’. But unpredictability and controversy has characterised the most recent years of his career, combusting in antisemitic comments that saw West get dropped by his label, lawyers and agents.

Madvillain – ‘Madvillainy’

When: March 23

MF Doom and Madlib’s only collaborative album could never have seen the light of day. After the pair began working together in 2002, unfinished demos were stolen and leaked online, prompting the artists to move on to other projects in frustration. But, they found their way back to each other and created a record that would inspire a wealth of young rappers, Tyler, The Creator, Joey Badass and Earl Sweatshirt among them.

What happened next: MF Doom remained an enigmatic artist, whether on record or at his rare live shows. He released a further nine records – both solo and collaborative – before his death in 2020. Madlib, meanwhile, has straddled the hip-hop and jazz worlds, and worked with the likes of Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs and – on unreleased works – the late Mac Miller.

Usher – ‘Confessions’

When: March 23

Usher’s star had been on the rise ever since his second album ‘My Way’ crashed into the upper echelons of the charts in both the US and the UK in 1997. ‘Confessions’, his fourth album, cemented his place as R&B’s next king, with the singer both staying true to the tenets of the genre and updating them with elements of hip-hop and crunk.

What happened next: Usher was declared a potential heir to Michael Jackson’s throne and he continued his dominance with a slew of chart-topping albums, from 2008’s ‘Here I Stand’ to 2010’s ‘Raymond v. Raymond’ and 2012’s ‘Looking 4 Myself’. Although his recorded output has slowed down since, his status hasn’t dwindled. In 2021, he kicked off a Las Vegas residency, while he’s set the headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Sin City come February.

Joanna Newsom – ‘The Milk-Eyed Mender’

When: March 23

Named one of the best folk albums of all time by NME in 2016, ‘The Milk-Eyed Mender’ introduced the world to Joanna Newsom’s inimitable folk sound. The record – and her style overall – was distinctive not just for the otherworldly layers of harp that felt out of step with trends at the time, but her vocals, which were attention-grabbing not just for their uniqueness, but for the pain and emotion that ran through them too.

What happened next: Newsom’s second album ‘Ys’ made her something of a cult icon, with her fame growing further as she continued to create albums full of depth and beauty, like 2010’s triple album, ‘Have One On Me’. In 2014, she appeared in and narrated Paul Thomas Anderson’s Inherent Vice.

N.E.R.D. – ‘Fly Or Die’

When: March 23

By the time N.E.R.D. had reached their second album, band members Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo – aka production duo The Neptunes – were at their critical and commercial peak. That followed into songs like ‘She Wants To Move’ and guest appearances from Lenny Kravitz and Questlove on ‘Maybe’.

What happened next: A five-year hiatus ended in 2008 with ‘Seeing Sounds’ and the band most recently released a studio album in 2017, a star-studded affair featuring Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, André 3000 and more. TS

Loretta Lynn – ‘Van Lear Rose’

When: April 27

Bona fide country icon Loretta Lynn teamed up with Jack White on ‘Van Lear Rose’, her 42nd studio album. Together, the pair intertwined their musical styles, creating something classic but modern and introducing Lynn and country music to a whole new, younger audience.

What happened next: Lynn experienced a career resurgence off the back of the record, winning the Grammy for Best Country Album the following year. She released a further four albums before her death in 2022 at the age of 90.

The Streets – ‘A Grand Don’t Come For Free’

When: May 18

On The Streets’ second album, Mike Skinner crafted a rap opera that followed a protagonist in their relationship with a girl called Simone, while also losing £1,000. A seminal record of British hip-hop, it spoke to the peaks and troughs of modern life, while offering up songs to cry and escape on the dancefloor to.

What happened next: The record would become regarded as one of the best of the decade and solidified Mike Skinner as a poet for the people. Between other projects from the artist, five more albums followed, including 2023’s ‘The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light’.

Avril Lavigne – ‘Under My Skin’

When: May 25

After becoming an overnight superstar with her debut album ‘Let Go’, Avril Lavigne returned on ‘Under My Skin’ in darker, intenser form. The carefree pop-punk of her first record was replaced by moodier, grungier sounds and gave the star a platform to talk about her emotions and experiences.

What happened next: Lavigne kept playing with her formula, going poppier on third album ‘The Best Damn Thing’. She would later form a major part of the pop-punk renaissance of 2021, becoming an inspiration to the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Willow Smith.

My Chemical Romance – ‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge’

When: June 8

For their second album, My Chemical Romance went concept, crafting a story about a man and a woman “separated by death in a gunfight”. Both the imagery behind the record and the lyrics and riffs on it got into the theatrical spirit needed to convey that tale, twisting dark emo-pop into era-defining anthems.

What happened next: Second album ‘The Black Parade’ dug deeper into concept territory but also sparked a satanic panic with the UK’s tabloids. After four albums, the band broke up in 2013 but reformed for a series of live performances in 2019.

The Killers – ‘Hot Fuss’

When: June 15

We have a lot to thank The Strokes for, including impacting just how The Killers’ debut album turned out. ‘Is This It’ left Brandon Flowers feeling “depressed” and caused the Las Vegas band to throw away everything they’d been working on – except ‘Mr Brightside’ – and start again. The results were electric – a buzzing, glowing synth-pop record that thrummed with creativity and lived up to the bar set by their New York compatriots.

What happened next: ‘Hot Fuss’ became a hit and spawned an enduring monster. ‘Mr Brightside’ has spent over seven years in the Top 100 of the UK Singles Chart, making it the longest-charting single in the country. The rest of The Killers’ career has been similarly glitzy, with every studio album hitting Number One in the UK.

Razorlight – ‘Up All Night’

When: June 28

Divisive upon release, Razorlight’s debut was nonetheless a commercial juggernaut: the record sold 1.2m copies in the UK and spawned a Top Ten single with ‘Golden Touch’. There was no denying, however, that in frontman Johnny Borrell that the British indie scene had a new character to loathe or love.

What happened next: A year later they’d perform at Live Aid, and in 2006 they released a self-titled second record and would go on to headline Reading and Leeds Festival in 2007. Borrell has remained the only consistent member in its 20-year career, though the band’s ‘classic’ lineup reunited for a Greatest Hits compilation in 2022 and an ensuing tour. TS

The Libertines – ‘The Libertines’

When: August 30

If the wheels were ever truly on for The Libertines, by album two they had fallen off, bounced down the road and caught fire. The making of their second album was difficult, marred by Pete Doherty’s legal issues and drug use, and a deteriorating relationship with Carl Barât. The former had left the band by the time of its release; the simmering tension was evident in ‘Can’t Stand Me Now’ and ‘What Became Of The Likely Lads’.

What happened next: Doherty and Barât reunited in 2010 and eventually recorded 2015’s ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’, their first album for over a decade. They’ve since toured steadily and in 2024 will release their fourth album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ in March 2024. TS

Kasabian – ‘Kasabian’

When: September 13

In 2004, Leicester lads Kasabian came out of the gates with one big “oosh” – a debut album that took elements of baggy, space-rock and loutish indie and re-cut it all into one souped-up juggernaut. It made the band instant stars, securing them a Top Five placement on the UK Albums Chart and putting them on the ladder of future stadium headliners.

What happened next: Kasabian fulfilled that promise and became headliners not just of the biggest venues in the country but of its festivals too, including top billing at Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds. In 2020, frontman Tom Meighan left after being convicted of assaulting his partner, with Serge Pizzorno stepping up to lead the band in their new chapter.

Arcade Fire – ‘Funeral’

When: September 14

Arcade Fire’s debut album ‘Funeral’ was so called after many of the band’s members had suffered losses in their families, but out of grief came a new beginning. The record – a sprawling, epic, theatrical beauty – immediately won the group widespread acclaim, striking a chord with its cathartic and artful compositions.

What happened next: Arcade Fire became one of the most lauded indie bands of their generation, cementing their place with ‘Neon Bible’ and ‘The Suburbs’, and got the David Bowie seal of approval – and collaboration – on ‘Reflektor’. In 2022, frontman Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct, which he denied.

Green Day – ‘American Idiot’

When: September 20

Green Day upped the ambition on their seventh album, creating a “punk rock opera” that centred around a lower-class anti-hero in America. It touched on politics and the impact of the likes of 9/11 and the Iraq War on the mood of society in the country at the time, capturing one side of the US’ feelings in the run-up to the 2004 election.

What happened next: ‘American Idiot’ reignited Green Day’s popularity and the record was later adapted into a Broadway musical, while the band were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2015. In January 2024, they’ll release their 14th studio album, ‘Savior’.

Kings Of Leon – ‘Aha Shake Heartbreak’

When: November 1

In 2003 the Followill clan released a debut that NME dubbed “one of the best of the last 10 years”, but what followed a year later was equally gritty, sharp and, er, hairy. Their love affair with the UK scene continued to blossom and ‘The Bucket’ and ‘Four Kicks’ soon became indie-disco staples.

What happened next: The band crossed over to pop ubiquity with 2008’s ‘Only The Night’ and have struggled to retain consistent form since; their last album ‘When You See Yourself’ was released in 2021. TS

Eminem – ‘Encore’

When: November 12

At the time, ‘Encore’ sparked concerns that Eminem was bowing out of music for good, thanks to a note in the album sleeve and the rapper bowing to his audience on the cover. Had that been the case, it would have been a pretty good note to go out on – a record that captured the star’s knack for winding up the masses with clever, cheeky lyrics and his ability to make hip-hop bangers that crossed over into pop.

What happened next: Eminem did not quit music, but took five years off before his next album ‘Relapse’. Since then, he’s become fond of dropping surprise records like 2018’s ‘Kamikaze’ and then 2020’s ‘Music to Be Murdered By’.

Destiny’s Child – ‘Destiny Fulfilled’

When: November 16

Following 2001’s ‘Survivor’ and various solo efforts, the trio – Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams – reunited for one final album in 2004. Though it wouldn’t quite hit the heights of past releases, singles ‘Lose My Breath’ and ‘Soldier’ would quite comfortably become Greatest Hits contenders.

What happened next: The trio officially disbanded in 2006 and have reunited multiple times including at Beyoncé’s Super Bowl appearance in 2016 and again at Coachella two years later. Each has had success in their respective solo careers. TS

U2 – ‘How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb’

When: November 22

Although U2 were already rock giants long before 2004, Bono considered their 11th album, ‘How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb’, to be their first record that belonged in the genre. Songs like ‘Vertigo’ and ‘City Of Blinding Lights’ certainly felt at home in that realm, taking the anthemics of previous album ‘All That You Can’t Leave Behind’ and ratcheting them up 10-fold.

What happened next: U2 continued to be recognised as one of the biggest bands in the world, but rubbed people the wrong way when they released 2014 album ‘Songs Of Innocence’ by adding it to everyone’s iTunes libraries, like it or not. In 2023, they opened Las Vegas’ Sphere.