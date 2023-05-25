Tina Turner: The Queen’s 7 Most Rock’n’Roll Moments

Tina Turner was a true original. The field of rock’n’roll performance would not look like it does were it not for Turner and her electrifying stage presence with the Ike & Tina Turner Revue in the early 1960s. She changed the game. After leaving abusive husband Ike behind, Turner did it again. She went on to forge a stellar solo career that saw her leave her indelible mark across the worlds of R&B, rock and pop. Generations of performers from Mick Jagger to Beyoncé have followed in the wake left by Turner’s wild and singular style.

Despite her death at 83 in her adopted home of Switzerland after a long illness, Turner’s spirit will live on every time a high-energy singer loses themselves in the glare of the stage lights and finds something transformative within themselves. Here are seven times Tina Turner proved herself the true Queen of Rock’n’Roll.