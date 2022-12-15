7 unlikely Aussie Christmas songs to chuck on your festive playlist

At this time of the year, I’d argue that music plays a bigger part in making memories than presents or pudding. Whether you cringe at the first spin of ‘White Christmas’ over the loudspeakers at Woolies or greedily covet the bluetooth speaker come Christmas morning, what we listen to in December hits different. Even if you don’t celebrate the holiday, somehow a strange end-of-year ennui always creeps into the music we absorb at this time of the year.

The fact that ‘How To Make Gravy’ is kind of Australia’s unofficial national Christmas song says a lot about our psyche – and equally as much about what makes a truly great festive hit. For all the joy of ‘Last Christmas’ and unsettling terror of ‘Carol of the Bells’, the key to a song that gets you in the guts come December is a touch of melancholy.

A great Christmas song doesn’t even have to really be about Christmas. The best of the best can be holiday-adjacent just through their ability to evoke a feeling of home, friends, road trips and long summer nights. As long as it has just a little sprinkling of brine below the surface, it hits the mark. Sure, it helps if a song mentions December, Christmas lunch or fighting with relatives, but I think they can also just be songs that make you miss home. Or loved ones. Or fill you with the urge to jump in the car and get away from it all.

So in the great tradition of ‘How To Make Gravy’ – a sad song about a guy locked up in prison missing his dysfunctional family – here are a few other could-be classics for the Unofficial Christmas Hits list.