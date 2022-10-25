When We Were Young 2022 – all the action from the pop-punk festival in nostalgic photos

Following a last-minute cancellation of its first day due to a wind advisory, the highly-anticipated emo and pop-punk festival, When We Were Young finally held its inaugural event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades” came to fruition this past Sunday, October 23, with My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Bring Me The Horizon and more on the packed bill.

If you missed out on the nostalgia, don’t worry. NME’s photographer Jenn Five was on hand to capture all the live action and grab some of the day’s biggest and best acts for some exclusive backstage portraits. Here’s your all-access pass to When We Were Young.

The Linda Lindas

We got cozy backstage with young punk rock rebels The Linda Lindas.

LILHUDDY

We watched TikTok superstar LILHUDDY bring his punk rock prowess to the stage.

JXDN

Speaking of new generations of pop-punk, Jxdn serenaded the crowd with his emo-rap hits.

Neck Deep

We took a moment with Neck Deep behind the scenes before they hopped on stage.

Palaye Royale

Palaye Royale showed us how to look the part and bring the energy backstage and in front of the crowd.

PVRIS

We got some alone time with PVRIS before she took the stage and gave fans a first listen of her new track ‘Animal’.

Motionless In White

Pennsylvania heavy metal outfit, Motionless In White gave a dark and gritty performance once the sun went down.

Royal & The Serpent

Royal & The Serpent fulfilled our hot pink neon dreams before bringing her pop-punk hits to the When We Were Young stage.

Pierce The Veil

Pierce The Veil took a moment to relax before heating up the desert with their performance.

Story Of The Year

Story Of The Year showed us a full range of emotions as we snapped a sunny pic of them backstage.

Jimmy Eat World

Jimmy Eat World gave fans ‘Sweetness’ and ‘In The Middle’ and we definitely sang along to every word.

Dashboard Confessional

Dashboard Confessional helped us time travel with their hits ‘Screaming Infidelities’ and ‘Vindicated’.

Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects

Tyson Ritter of The All-American Rejects came to the rescue with a free show for fans the night the first day of When We Were Young was cancelled and we got a candid moment with the alt-rock hero backstage.

The Used

We ran into The Used next to their tour bus before their set, and they were already leaning into the punk energy they were about to bring to the stage.

AFI

AFI not only played their hits but gave us the rock performance we always wanted, gravity be damned.

Wolf Alice

Wolf Alice played a sunny set before the sun went down, warming up the pop-punk crowd.

Bring Me The Horizon

Bring Me The Horizon left it all on stage, even when they hopped off to spend time with fans in the front row.

Avril Lavigne

Crowned pop-punk princess, Avril Lavigne led the crowd in multiple sing-alongs of her hits, before surprising fans with a cover of future When We Were Young headliners, Blink-182‘s track ‘All The Small Things’.

Paramore

Before taking the stage for their headline set, Paramore’s formidable frontwoman Hayley Williams shared a heartfelt letter with her fans and supporters. If a letter which read “Young girls, queer kids, and anybody of any color… We have shifted this scene together, messily, angrily, heartbroken, and determined” wasn’t enough to give fans goosebumps, the band giving the fest the first live performance of ‘All I Wanted’ definitely was.

My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance rocked elderly prosthetics during their When We Were Young set, which we assume is a nod to their legendary emo-elder status. Gerard Way and Co. also brought back their ‘Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge’ era outfits, sending When We Were Young’s first night off with more than a healthy dose of nostalgia.