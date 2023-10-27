2 Unlimited: “We jammed in a band with Prince and Robbie Williams”

Which famously irascible Salford frontman told NME in 1993 that 2 Unlimited’s ‘No Limit’ was one of his favourite tracks of the year?

“Was that someone from The Prodigy?”

WRONG. It was The Fall’s Mark E. Smith. He bigged up 2 Unlimited on many occasions.

“I didn’t know that. That’s dope! [Laughs] The craziest experience I had with something like that was meeting Michael Jackson in Monte Carlo at the World Music Awards [in 1993]. I was a big fan and we were performing in front of him. He was sitting in the front row. It’s the only time I’ve ever been nervous on stage! Afterwards, he came up to me backstage and said: ‘I really like your song’. When we knocked Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ off Number One [in the UK charts with ‘No Limit’], she told us: ‘I really like the stuff that you guys are doing’.”

“Then again, you had other people like The Prodigy who really hated us. [Laughs]. We had a fight, because they were talking a lot of shit about us, as they were seen as credible and we were not-so-credible. One time in Japan, I confronted them: ‘So you’ve got something to say? You want to get into it?’. They were flustered, replying: ‘No, no Ray, it’s just politics!’. I thought: ‘Let’s see if you’re still so tough to say it to my face’.”

For a bonus half-point: how many times does the word ‘no’ appear in the UK radio edit of ‘No Limit’?

“[Laughs] I did count them one time, but I’m gonna guess 32 times?”

WRONG. 75.

“So more than double it!”

Your rapping on the UK version of the ‘No Limit’ and other 2 Unlimited singles was removed at the request of the label boss Pete Waterman. Were there ever any arguments with him over it?

“Yeah. In the rest of the world, I was rapping over all the tracks, so there was a lot of discussion with Pete Waterman with me protesting ‘You’ve got to put the rap on!’, but at the time they didn’t feel rap was played on the radio. It was strange because all around the world, I was known as the rapper from 2 Unlimited, so doing Top of the Pops in the UK playing the keyboard and just saying ‘Techno! Techno! Techno! Techno!’ was not really nice. I had sleepless nights about it, but since I wrote most of the songs, it was OK.”