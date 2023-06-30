30 questions with BOYNEXTDOOR

Ever since Zico teased KOZ Entertainment‘s first-ever K-pop boyband in late-2022, all eyes have been on BOYNEXTDOOR – even if we didn’t yet know their names then. After a year dominated by girl groups, the new HYBE Labels rookies officially burst into the scene on May 30 with their first single album ‘WHO!’, but fans got a glimpse of Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak way before then.

For over a month, pieces of the puzzle that would finally make up BOYNEXTDOOR were unveiled little by little. First, it was an inconspicuous countdown. Then, a funky 3D-rendered video showcasing the group’s official logo and teasing their debut date. Six mysterious door doodles followed suit a few days later, answering the question. Each revealed the members’ names and hinted at things they personally liked. Art posters, boomboxes, dog bowls, keyboards, fishbowls, basketballs – each element was self-evident, and yet they only further magnified the enigmatic allure of the group.

‘WHO!’ finally arrived with three title songs: ‘Serenade’, ‘But I Like You’ and ‘One and Only’ – two out of three featuring creative contributions from more than one member. This against-the-grain approach, similar to that of fellow HYBE labelmates’ NewJeans, proved that BOYNEXTDOOR would be anything but predictable. To keep unravelling their mystery, NME caught up with BOYNEXTDOOR to ask them 30 questions – one for each day since their debut – discussing everything from their first forays into music, their aspirations for 2023 and even where they see themselves in 2030.

First and foremost, how are you feeling today? What did you do today?

Sungho: “I feel great today! It’s been three weeks since our debut, and it seems time flies by! We just got back from a local radio station, and it was also fun!”

Riwoo: “I feel amazing!”

Jaehyun: “We just went on a radio show. Everything we’ve been doing since our debut is new to us, so we are as excited as we can be! It just started raining, so it even adds a nice sentiment to the day.”

Taesan: “I’ve been happy all the time lately!”

Leehan: “I’m excited!”

Woonhak: “We went on a radio show for the first time today. We got to meet our fans and also met radio hosts who I’ve only seen from the media, so it’s amazing. We have been having exciting new experiences every day.”

Though you only have one single album out, it’s clear that your approach to music is very hands-on. Can you tell us a bit about when you first discovered music and why did you decide to pursue it as a career?

Sungho: “I started thinking about what I truly like enough to pursue as a career at the end of my middle school years. Then I realised becoming an artist would be perfect for me as I love music, performing and dancing.”

Riwoo: “I had an opportunity to go on stage for a school festival, and I still remember the thrill and feelings from being on stage. I started to pursue music as a career to relive the moment every day.”

Jaehyun: “My mother, who also worked in the music industry, always had music on when I was young. I was naturally exposed to a wide range of music and developed an interest in music. I realised I won’t regret any of the choices I make if I were to pursue music as my career, so that was my beginning.”

Taesan: “My father was a big fan of The Beatles, and so I also fell in love with their music. How could I not dream of doing music?”

Leehan: “Ever since I can remember, I was always into singing and dancing. An artist is a profession that delivers and shares different emotions to the audience through voices and performances, which seemed really attractive to me. I wanted to resonate with people through my unique style and music.”

Woonhak: “There was a time when I went up on stage by myself at a school festival. I fell in love with the cheers from the whole school. I knew this was what I wanted to listen to until the very last day I live, so that was when I knew.”

What did you each want to be before going into music, or, in an alternate world, what do you think you’d have pursued if you hadn’t gone into music?

Sungho: “This is a tough one, especially since I’m a person with a lot of love for different fields. If I have to choose one, I think I’ll go with a soccer player.”

Riwoo: “If there’s another version of Riwoo out there, I’ll advise him to become a professional gamer. I loved playing games ever since I was young, so I’ll do music in this world and another Riwoo in an alternate world can play games as a profession.”

Jaehyun: “Before I started to really pursue music as my career, I really liked sports and fashion. So if it were something other than music, I’d say something related to fashion!”

Taesan: “I’ve always dreamed of becoming an artist. But if I had chosen another profession as a career, I may have wanted to be a Taekwondo player.”

Leehan: “I’d definitely choose to be an artist again, even in an alternate world. I’m just so grateful and happy that I am able to receive so much love and support from so many people.”

Woonhak: “When I first started looking into what I wanted to do with life, it always has been music for me. But if I had chosen another career, it would definitely be a job that receives a lot of spotlight. I definitely love getting love and support in what I do!”

Some of you were trainees for other agencies before; how did you end up at KOZ?

Jaehyun: “When I had a meeting with KOZ, our producer Zico taught me and let me know the charm and appeal of being within a team. He also said that if we are to work together, KOZ will always be there to support and help me grow as an artist. These words were something very honest and trustworthy that I started to believe that with KOZ, I will be able to happily pursue music alongside a great group of people.”

Woonhak: “When I decided on my dream to become a K-pop artist, my thoughts were firm that I wanted to join a label with a certain, definite vision of its own.”

Sungho: “I joined KOZ when the company was just established. During my trainee days, I felt everyone at the company really cared for us and helped us grow as artists, so I really wanted to debut as an artist at KOZ.”

Who was the first member you each met after joining the agency, and when did you all officially get together as BOYNEXTDOOR?

Sungho: “I was the first to join KOZ out of all the members, but Riwoo actually joined only about a month after, [so] he and I have practised, sang and danced together for the longest time. All the members started practising together as a team for over a year. Although it may not be considered too long, I think we make a great team because we are of like mind on many things, but especially when it comes to music and performances.”

Riwoo: “I met Sungho first. Sungho is the kind of friend who has a completely different personality from me. I tend to be shy when I first meet someone, but Sungho came up to me first and said hi in the most bright way possible.”

Jaehyun: “I joined when all the other members were teamed up as a group, so I got to meet them all at the same time! I could tell how different every one of them are by just looking at them. Leehan, Riwoo and Taesan were more of the careful, shy ones, whereas Sungho and Woonhak were visibly excited and thrilled from the very beginning.”

Taesan: “I met Sungho first when I joined the company. He thought I was older than him, so he was very polite but also warm and fun. He made sure I felt welcomed. We all got together about a year ago, and we are extremely close to each other because we are on the same wavelength when it comes to what we love.”

Leehan: “I met Riwoo first. I was trying to get used to the company as it was a new environment for me, but Riwoo made sure I knew where everything was and taught me what to expect. All the other members were also friendly, so I was able to adapt quickly.”

Woonhak: “I also met Riwoo first, but I thought he was more of a charismatic member, so I remember being intimidated by him. Now I know what he’s really like. [Laughs]”

Jaehyun, you kind of already touched upon this earlier, but what was your first impression when you first met your CEO, Zico, and what are your thoughts on him now?

Jaehyun: “Zico always makes sure he shows his support towards us and our music. I am certain he meant every single word he said to us from the very beginning, so as a fellow musician and also as someone who leads our company, I rely a lot on him and know I am able to pursue music and grow as an artist with his help”

Has he given you any specific advice that’s stuck with you? Or, what has been the best piece of advice you’ve ever received in general?

Sungho: “There’s a favourite line of mine: ‘Someone who holds a microphone needs to be smarter’. This wasn’t advice that someone gave me directly, but it really hit home for me. I think I need to have this mindset professionally and as a person, especially because I’m in a place where I can have an impact on someone.”

Riwoo: “Zico and Pop Time, our producers, always respect what we want to portray through music and how we feel about certain things, and we are able to express ourselves in the form we feel is right for us. The best piece of advice I’ve received was the reassuring words. I was once told: ‘You are doing great. A lot of people already love your vocals, moves and presence. I am one of them. And I assure you more people will’.”

Jaehyun: “I was told, ‘No bad results will come from trying your best’, and I live by it!”

Taesan: “My father always said to ‘look at the forest, not the trees’.”

Leehan: “I was once asked, ‘If 90 people hate you out of a hundred people, but ten people will love and support every little thing you do, who would you live for?’ Maybe there are people that are not as fond of me, but I want to always be thankful for those who are and reciprocate the support I received through music.”

Woonhak: “There was a time while preparing for our debut when I started to lack confidence. Our producer Pop Time told me to ‘always have confidence because there will be endless possibilities and opportunities’.”

All great mottos to live by. Let’s talk about BOYNEXTDOOR’s first single album, ‘WHO!’, a little bit. When did you start working on it, and how long did it take for you to wrap up the finished product?

Sungho: “We started creating the single album ‘WHO!’ around last summer. All the members constantly spoke with our producers Zico, Kako and Pop Time and studied in depth our unique qualities and our synergy together as a group. From the biggest to smallest things, they listened to what we wanted to do as BOYNEXTDOOR, and thanks to the process, I think our single album ‘WHO!’ represents us well both sonically and lyrically.”

Riwoo: “We worked on the project since last August, but the actual recording, choreographing and shooting of the music videos went on until this January. I definitely still can see our growth every time we go up on stage and practice together as a team, so I think our album is still a work in progress, even after it’s been released.”

‘WHO!’ only has three songs, but they are all title tracks, so they’ve been getting equal attention. Can you share which one is your favourite and a bit about why you picked these three songs, in particular, to debut with? Were there any songs that didn’t make the cut that you would want to have included?

Sungho: “I adore all three lead singles and the stories and messages are connected to each other, so I’d definitely suggest listening to it in order. But if I were to choose one, it’d be ‘One and Only’. This track really shows BOYNEXTDOOR’s identity.”

Leehan: “‘Serenade’. During our performance, there are expressions, gestures and acting involved within the choreography, which also makes it fun for the fans to watch!”

Taesan: “‘But I Like You’ is an upbeat track that can hype up the listeners. I really like how members’ real-life characters and personalities are incorporated into the lyrics of the track as well.”

It’s only been exactly a month since you made your official debut, so fans are eager to know more about your tastes and personalities. To keep it simple, let’s take a break with some basic questions which are not yet answered. Can you each share your favourite colour and why it is your favourite?

Sungho: “Sky blue and purple. I like how these colours are harmless and subtle.”

Riwoo: “I think all members are into colours that remind us of the blue sky ever since we filmed our music videos and content shoots outside when the weather was perfect.”

Jaehyun: “I don’t really have a favourite colour. I am really into clothes, and every time I find fits I like, that colour of the fit becomes my favourite colour of the day.” [Laughs]

Taesan: “I like red. It’s a colour that leaves a strong impression.”

Leehan: “I like black because it initiates different moods. Depending on the perspective, I want to be someone with a diverse range of unique sides.”

Woonhak: “I like colours that can be seen in nature, like green, yellow and blue, because they’re easily seen and approachable, but they also possess their own unique quality.”

If you could only eat one thing for the rest of your life, what would you pick?

Sungho: “A burger meal. If I am somehow able to control the portion and amount that I eat, I feel like it’s a healthy option.”

Riwoo: “I can live off of doughnuts!”

Jaehyun: “Burger, I guess. Sungho advised on it.”

Taesan: “I pick sushi!”

Leehan: “Jelly!”

Woonhak: “Bread! Since there are different kinds of bread, I don’t think I’ll get tired of it.”

Likewise, if you could only watch one movie or series for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Sungho: “Hmm… This is such a difficult question because I love movies so much! If I have to choose one, I’ll watch Christopher Nolan’s [filmography]. I’m cheating a little bit this way, but It’d be a bummer and I’d miss out if I can only watch one film for the rest of my life. [Laughs]”

Riwoo: “Spider-Man series!”

Jaehyun: “The Twilight saga! It’s a movie series that made me think that eternal love is romantic.”

Taesan: “Titanic.”

Leehan: “About Time!”

Woonhak: “I really like The Notebook. I watch it often enough but I never felt bored or close to being fed up with it, so if I had to rewatch one movie over and over, it’d be The Notebook.”

What is an item of clothing, or a brand, that you cannot live without?

Sungho: “Clothes in general! I loooove clothes.”

Riwoo: “Accessories are a must!”

Jaehyun: “Sunglasses and denim. They are definitely my go-to items, so I cannot live without them!”

Taesan: “Hats and sunglasses. These are the items that finish the look and make it a style.”

Leehan: “Shoes!”

Woonhak: “I love brands that are cute and hip at the same time. These brands are very attractive and eye-catching.”

And a beauty item you cannot live without?

Sungho: “I’d say cleansing foam. I tend to sweat a lot, so I make sure I wash my face thoroughly.”

Riwoo: “Lip balm! My lips can be dry at times, so it’s a must.”

Jaehyun: “Eye cream. I’m always smiling, so I need it!”

Taesan: “Hmm… I’m pretty sure I can live without beauty items?”

Leehan: “Lip balm.”

Woonhak: “My skin often feels dry, so I wouldn’t want to live without sheet masks!”

If you each had to describe BOYNEXTDOOR’s sound with three adjectives or emojis, which ones would you pick?

Sungho: “Joyful, new and long-awaited. I think people always wish for something new, but at the same time, we find comfort in what we are familiar with – so we wanted to do both. We want to be a team that’s unique and new but also a team that reminds people of the memories they want to reminisce and relive.”

Riwoo: “😌😛🥰”

Jaehyun: “Friendly, comfortable, lovable.”

Taesan: “😵‍💫👕💍– For those who have listened to our music, they will know what this means!”

Leehan: “🖤🥰🥺”

Woonhak: “😍😎😘 – These emojis contain our album’s overall story of falling in love, preparing to confess, and finally confessing to the one.”

Aside from your “positions”, which role do you all think you fit within the group? For example: who’s the mood maker, who takes care of the members best, who acts more like a grownup.

Sungho: “I handle the energy level in the team. Whenever I feel like we are a bit tired or running out of energy, I try to become the energiser to hold us together and keep moving forward.”

Riwoo: “I think more so than sticking to one designated role, we all work together to find things that need to be done at that point in time.”

Jaehyun: “I want to be the breakwater. I want our members to always have positive feedback from the public, so I always try to be there for the members behind the scenes. I want to be strong enough to protect and sustain our team from the shocks and waves that may occur throughout the road we take.”

“If I can jump in on the members’ behalf: Taesan is unexpectedly cute; Riwoo is a cool-headed, quick assessor of the situation; Sungho is smart, he always knows things; Leehan is the referee of the team; and Woonhak is the loveliest youngest of the team.”

Taesan: “I definitely bring views and opinions to the table from the perspective of efficiency.”

Leehan: “I’m the counsellor for the members.”

Woonhak: “I’m the youngest of the group, so I hog all the limelight and love within the group. [Laughs]”

What do you think are the best traits of each of your fellow members?

Sungho: “I think the best trait we have as BOYNEXTDOOR is that we all have different characters and individualities. All the members have their own tastes and personalities, which make us more versatile and cool. As the leader, Jaehyun always puts the team first and embraces every member. We, as a team, need a leader who can let us paint in our own harmonious colours, and he does exactly that. Riwoo is the calmest. He’s cool-headed, so whenever we are in need of mediating between the members, he’s the one we go to. Taesan is definitely the most creative. It doesn’t only shine through in music but in many different ways. His creativity enriches BOYNEXTDOOR so much. Leehan is the most considerate member, a great person to be around for anyone. Describing Woonhak doesn’t require long explanations. He’s the cutest. [Laughs] But he sometimes surprises us with a mature side of himself, especially with his attitude and views of the world.”

What does a typical day look like for the members of BOYNEXTDOOR? What’s the first thing you do when you wake up and the last thing you do before you go to bed?

Sungho: “We’ve been very busy ever since our debut. It’s usually us going to a shoot or to perform, so our day almost always starts with the glam and styling.”

Riwoo: “I look back to all the performances and everything we did that day before I go to bed!”

Jaehyun: “I’m always speaking to the fans via social media when we are on the road or before we go to bed. It’s the most important time of the day for me!”

Taesan: “When I wake up, I brush my teeth, take a shower, and get ready to start the day. I make sure throughout the day I take pictures or write words I can share with our fans later. After our day’s finished, I take another shower right away and mostly fall asleep on my bed while listening to music.”

Leehan: “I check all the messages our fans leave us!”

Woonhak: “I’ve been starting and ending my day with our fans. When I wrap up my day looking through the fans’ notes, I can start the next day with all the confidence in the world!”

How do you relax or unwind after you’ve had a hard day?

Sungho: “I think getting a good night’s sleep is the most important to really unwind and prepare for the next day.”

Riwoo: “I think taking a hot shower after a long day is the best way to relax.”

Jaehyun: “I lie down and listen to music or sleep when I feel tired, or lately, I’ve been talking to our fans through social media, which helps as well!”

Taesan: “I rest listening to music that fits my mood of the day.”

Leehan: “I basically pause and stop doing everything as soon as I get back to our house.”

Woonhak: “I either listen to music or make music. I comfort myself by expressing how I feel at the moment through music. The only problem is that I haven’t finished a lot of the songs yet because my mood keeps changing! [Laughs]”

Some of you have been very vocal about your music tastes and your inspiration in the industry. For example, from the very first teasers we got, it was clear that Taesan loves Nirvana. Who are some of your all-time favorite artists?

Taesan: “I like all kinds of music, but I especially like rock bands. My favourite musicians are Nirvana, Oasis and The Carpenters.”

Leehan: “It depends on how I feel that day. When I’m a bit down, I listen to music with a slower tempo, but when I’m feeling great, it’s usually hip-hop. I’ve been into d4vd lately.”

Sungho: “I’m also a fan of all music. If I were to find something in common with all of them, it’s usually how they are musically certain in what they do, and they usually consist of truthful lyrics. My favourite artists are Tom Misch, FKJ and Billie Eilish.”

Jaehyun: “My favourite genres are hip-hop and reggae music. I also have a tendency to listen to music that the person I get close to likes. For example, meeting Taesan made me realise how great rock music and indie music are. By meeting new people, I fall in love with new genres. I’ve been into city pop lately, and my recent favourites are SOULIGHTS and Bob Marley.”

Woonhak: “I don’t really divide music into different genres, but I try to listen to all the music by pop artists that represent certain eras. Lately, I’ve been into The Kid Laroi.”

Riwoo: “I love Korean pop from generations before, but when I want to have fun and groove to it in the car, pop music is also a go-to. My favourite artists are Bruno Mars and Deulgukhwa.”

A nice mix! Do you all have all-time favourite albums or songs?

Sungho: “This is also a tough question! I often listen to Tom Misch’s album ‘Geography’. It’s an album that makes me feel relaxed and allows me to find comfort.”

Riwoo: “My favourite album is Yoo Jae-Ha’s ‘Because I Love You.’ My favourite song is Bruno Mars’ ‘Versace on the Floor’.”

Jaehyun: “Johnny Nash’s ‘I Can See Clearly Now’. I love, love reggae music, and I feel like a lot of genres have incorporated and were influenced by reggae rhythm after this song topped the Billboard chart. Thanks to this song, I am now luckily able to listen to music that incorporates a complex mixture of genres, which I love.”

Taesan: “My Chemical Romance’s ‘The Black Parade’.”

Leehan: “I’d say our debut single album ‘WHO!’ as it will be forever meaningful for me.”

Woonhak: “‘Error’ by Lee Chan-hyuk. I’ve been into comforting music lately.”

On that note, can you each share a song that you have had on repeat this month?

Sungho: “It’d definitely be our three tracks. [Laughs] But I’ve been listening to Metro Boomin and James Blake’s ‘Hummingbird’.”

Riwoo: “Jay Park’s ‘Joah’ has been on repeat.”

Jaehyun: “I mostly have been listening to music I’m working on. Every one of them is precious to me, and just listening to them heals me in a way.”

Taesan: “Bee Gees’ ‘Technicolor Dreams’.”

Leehan: “‘But I Like You’, ‘One and Only’ and ‘Serenade’. I’ve listened to it and practised countless times.”

Woonhak: “I’m not the type of person that puts one song on repeat. I used to be severely into the hip-hop genre, but now I am trying to learn and listen to diverse genres and music that appeal to a lot of people.”

Now that fans know a bit more about your basic tastes, let’s get a little deeper. Do you have any hidden talents or special quirks nobody knows about?

Sungho: “I used to ride horses when I was little. I even won a medal when I was younger!”

Riwoo: “All the members are quite good at sports, so I think our fans can expect to see more from us on that side.”

Jaehyun: “My most hidden talent no one knows about would be patience. I overthink a lot of things. But I constantly joke around with the members to make sure I ease their day up and make all the experiences we have together more fun and enjoyable.”

Taesan: “I can have lucid dreams. I always become conscious that I’m dreaming.”

Leehan: “I like growing plants, but for some reason, all the plants I’ve met ended up wilting. It was heartbreaking so I stopped growing them.”

Woonhak: “I love rapping! I am polishing my rap skills to really show them off to everyone!”

If you had to pick only one, what has been the most memorable moment for you since your debut?

Sungho: “The most memorable moment was the Weverse Con Festival. It was my first time performing on a stage that big, so we had a lot of fun. I want to work harder and improve our performances to show our fans and everyone else what we’ve got.”

Riwoo: “I remember the day I met our fans for the first time after we debuted. It felt like a dream, and I couldn’t believe my eyes, I couldn’t believe that this was happening.”

Jaehyun: “I also think it’s when we met our fans for the first time. That’s when the realisation that we have really made our debut kicked in.”

Taesan: “It was a pre-recording of a TV performance in Korea when we met our fans for the first time. I couldn’t believe they were there to see us. They cheered so loudly, which I’m forever going to be grateful for.”

Leehan: “It’s every time we go on stage! I love when our fans chant ‘Leehan’ or even ‘prince’ at times.”

Woonhak: “When I first heard our fans cheer for us on stage. I will never be able to forget the moment!”

On a lighter note, and since you all seem to be fashion aficionados. Out of all the looks you’ve worn so far on stages and in music videos, which one has been your favourite and why?

Sungho: “I really liked the school uniform-styled outfits we wore, like when we wore shorts with cardigans for “One and Only,” or the green, school uniform-like fits we wore for ‘But I Like You’.”

Riwoo: “I really liked the style and the outfit I had for ‘One and Only’. I was wearing a plaid T-shirt with a big backpack which I thought was cute and cool at the same time. There were a lot of fun elements added to perfect the outfit.”

Jaehyun: “My favourite look would be the preppy style from ‘One and Only’. It reminded me of Tyler, the Creator, and it was also a style of clothing I’d never tried before!”

Taesan: “I liked the style I had when I was singing the first verse of ‘One and Only’ in the music video. I thought the fashion really brought out my personality.”

Leehan: “I literally like every single one of them. The one I keep remembering, though, is the sweater with blue and orange stripes from the ‘One and Only’ music video. The sweater kept shedding, and the hair was getting on my face, so it was definitely memorable. [Laughs]”

Woonhak: “I liked my outfit from the mall scene in the ‘One and Only’ music video, the one with the goggles. It added fun and hip to the style.”

Going back to Sungho’s previous answer. BOYNEXTDOOR just made your live debut at the 2023 Weverse Con Festival in Seoul. How was it? Did you feel nervous going on stage?

Sungho: “It was an emotional moment and full of happiness. I got to see the audience area filled with our fans from backstage before I went up on stage, and I could hear my heartbeat right then. As soon as we started to perform, all the nerves changed into joy. I was overwhelmingly happy that day.”

Riwoo: “More so than the nerves, I wanted to focus on presenting the best performance we have ever put on that day!”

Jaehyun: “It was such an honour to be a part of Weverse Con Festival! I also was filled with anticipation and thrill about the stage.”

Taesan: “We just made our debut, so I was grateful that we can be a part of such a big festival. I knew we were ready to have fun on stage, and so we did!”

Leehan: “It was definitely the thrill that filled me over the nerves. It was the biggest stage we’ve been on yet, so I was too excited to go on and show everyone what we’ve got!”

Woonhak: “I actually was a bit nervous before I went up on stage, but I saw our fans holding up cards with our names on them in the front. It was so much fun!”

How was it different from performing on broadcast stages?

Sungho: “There’s not a big difference to it since we go up on stage and make sure we give it all we have. But due to the scale of the stage, it seemed the fans were a bit farther away at the festival than on the broadcast stages.”

Riwoo: “The energy at the festival, mainly due to the differences in the number of people in the audience, was completely different. We received so much energy and support from the festival. We are grateful for the opportunity.”

Jaehyun: “For broadcast stages, we mainly focused on putting on the facial expressions and performances for the camera, but at the festival, we were able to communicate directly with the audience and try out new things to raise the level of energy higher.”

Leehan: “A lot of thoughts were put into the broadcast stages to really show the best sides of BOYNEXTDOOR, whereas at the festival, I loosened up and lived the moment. I was happy and overly excited, so I let my feelings take the lead.”

Woonhak: “For broadcast stages, we focus more on facial expressions or our choreographies to really deliver our music across the camera, but we were more vivid, and playful with ad-libs to resonate and connect with the audiences more at the festival.”

Do you have any rituals you have to do before going on stage? Or any superstitions you need to take care of?

Sungho: “Personally, I always stretch. It makes my nerves go away and warms me up. As a team, we have a team cheer that we do. It boosts our energy up and almost enchants us to have more fun!”

Jaehyun: “We change our group introduction a bit and shout out, ‘Who’s here, the BOYNEXTDOOR!’ before we go on stage.”

Taesan: “Leehan and I jump three times right before we go on stage. It awakens our body and mind!”

Leehan: “Yes, Taesan and I put our arms around each other and jump three times together. It shakes up our energy as we spend quite a bit of time on standby before we actually perform. It’s definitely something that we do to give our fans the best performance!”

What are some of the items on your bucket list for 2023? What is something that you 100% what to achieve this year?

Sungho: “First thing that comes to my mind is to receive the Rookie of the Year award. It’s meaningful because it’s a one-time-only award. I want BOYNEXTDOOR to be a team that people who support us can be proud of.”

Jaehyun: “I want to meet as many fans as we can! We want to travel abroad to meet our fans abroad as well when the situation allows!”

Taesan: “I want to get to know our fans more. I want to focus on building this relationship and connecting with them on a deeper level!”

Leehan: “I want to perform on an even bigger stage than the Weverse Con Festival!”

What about the future? Say, in 2030, for your seventh anniversary and to keep the 30s going. I know it’s hard to picture right now, but what would you want to have achieved and be known for then?

Sungho: “All our members share a vision when it comes to the kind of group we want to be. We hope that people will be able to reminisce back to the time period we live in through BOYNEXTDOOR and our music and that we will be thought of as an icon that reminds people of this time period. We will do all we can in our power to make music that people find relatable.”

Riwoo: “We hope that our music will be a source of comfort and energy for people.”

Jaehyun: “I want all of us to still be BOYNEXTDOOR in 2030 and later down the road. I also hope that we are a team that reminds our listeners of the idea of youth and that we become a part of the memories they want to keep.”

Taesan: “I’ve thought about this question a lot. I was influenced by my father when it comes to what I want to achieve as an artist. I want BOYNEXTDOOR to do music that inspires people, reminds people of how they were in their youth, and reminisce about their times together with our music.”

Leehan: “I am dedicated to showing everyone how we grow both as individuals and as artists over time as BOYNEXTDOOR. We also want to be a symbol of the times, for instance, I want people who listen to ‘One and Only’ in seven years to be reminded of this year.”

Woonhak: “We hope BOYNEXTDOOR come to be known as an artist that symbolises these times for our listeners and fans later down the path. I want BOYNEXTDOOR then to be as happy as we are now, or even happier to pursue music as a team.”

BOYNEXTDOOR’s debut single album ‘WHO!’ is out now