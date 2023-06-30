Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Wham!’s Andrew Ridgeley

“Ooh, now they’re getting tricky! I have no idea. Can I have a clue?”

Sure! They’re associated with the ‘80s…

“It wasn’t Bananarama was it?”

CORRECT.

“[Laughs] I should know that because I was living with Keren [Woodward, Bananarama member] at that time!* I must have known that, but I don’t recall her ever playing it to me though.”

Apparently Wham! and Bananrama used to have heated games nights together where George Michael would get upset if he lost at charades…

“He was very competitive, especially at quizzes and Beat the Intro, and he needed to win, but there are very few people better at Beat the Intro than Keren, so he had to play second fiddle on those evenings.”

You co-wrote ‘Careless Whisper’ as schoolkids and were rightly convinced it was a surefire Number One – despite George’s sisters dubbing it ‘Tuneless Whisper’ to rib him…

“[Laughs] Yeah, they did! But Yog [Ridgeley’s nickname for Michael] knew that song was our gem. At the time, we’d only written and recorded parts of three songs – ‘Wham Rap!’, a verse and chorus of ‘Careless Whisper’ and two-thirds of ‘Club Trop’, but we both knew ‘Careless Whisper’ was a song apart, which is why it became a George Michael solo single. It didn’t naturally fit the parameters we had for Wham!, which was about our friendship and experience of life together. ‘Careless Whisper’ ended up on our second album ‘Make It Big’. It was a track obviously which launched him as a solo artist but we felt it was our song as well, which is why it was on a Wham! album. It found two homes.”

Countless artists including Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have all covered Wham!. Any favourite versions?

“I really like the Gwen Stefani version of ‘Last Christmas’ and the Seether version of ‘Careless Whisper’”

*Ridgley was in a 17 year relationship with Woodward from 1990 to 2017.