Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Mick Hucknall

Which actor claimed she once vomited over your head in the ‘90s, causing you to have to shave off your distinctive red locks?

“Martine McCutcheon! God, it was so tedious that she kept repeating that story over and over again when it wasn’t true!”

CORRECT.

“She was blind drunk. We’d been to see Oasis at Knebworth [in 1996]. I was heading back to meet a very famous beautiful model, who will remain nameless, in a club. Martine was with another friend of mine and I offered her a lift back to London. As we were driving back, she felt sick, and she threw up down the side of the car and over my leg as I was quickly shoving her head out of the window! So I took her back to my house and put her to bed, and made her bacon and eggs for breakfast in the morning. And I stood up an incredible model because of Martine being sick on my lap, so I wasn’t supremely in her fan-club, even before she kept telling people that she had been sick in my hair and I had to cut my dreadlocks off.

Well, if you look at the photographs of me at Knebworth, my dreadlocks were already cut off Martine! I think it’s a story she thinks makes her look good to any of the people who like to bully me. I don’t care, but it’s embarrassing for her. She was too drunk to remember anything anyway!”

On the subject of Oasis…in 2008, Noel Gallagher wrote a bitchy open letter to The Sun about you (branding Hucknall ‘irrevelant’ and saying: “The last time I heard of you, Fanta-pants, you were getting slung out of Knebworth for being shit and fat.’). Were you friendly with the Gallaghers before that?

“Not really. They were very unpleasant and aggressive, but I’ve since made up with Liam and I’m on reasonable terms with him now. I’m very pleased for him, ‘cause out of the two of them, he seemed to be the most unlikely to achieve that level of success on his own, and he’s kind of left his brother behind in terms of success. God bless him, I love people doing well when you don’t expect them to.”

The verdict: 6/10

“[Laughs] That’s brilliant because I kept thinking ‘I don’t remember that…’”

Simply Red’s new single, ‘Better With You’, is out now. Their 12th album, ‘Time’, is released May 26 on Warner Music, and available to pre-order. The band are touring Europe from June 2023