1: In 2009, which indie singer did Dappy confuse Martha Wainwright with on Never Mind the Buzzcocks?

Dappy: “I can’t remember her name, but she sang the song ‘Road Rage’.”

CORRECT-ISH. Close enough! You lavished praise on a fellow guest you assumed was Catatonia’s Cerys Matthews (responsible for the 1998 cut ‘Road Rage’), only to discover that she was Martha Wainwright.

Dappy: “Ah, Cerys! Yeah, it wasn’t her! Why did she [Wainwright] look like Terrence [sic] Matthews then? What do you want me to say to her? Don’t look like Terrence! She could have at least changed her hairstyle to help me! Listen, that Simon Amstell dweeb was a proper nasty person towards me on that. I genuinely don’t think he liked me and he wanted to make me look stupid…”

Tulisa: “Well, he liked the viewers you brought to the show!”

Dappy: “Definitely. It was one of the most-viewed Buzzcocks ever, until my next appearance when I entered descending from the ceiling. Simon’s lovely really, but I remember he did pick on me that one time. He got me!”

2: Tulisa co-wrote and recorded the original version of Britney Spears’ 2012 global chart-topper ‘Scream & Shout’. But what was its original title?

Tulisa: “‘I Don’t Give a Fuck.”

CORRECT.

Tulisa: “It was going to be my next single after ‘Young’, until it was taken so it is what it is. When you think about it, even if I could have had a Number One single, what it ended up doing – which is being Number One in over 20 territories for something I’ve written – is actually a bigger achievement than having it as a Number One myself. It’s given me more credit. People don’t care if you had a Number One 10 years ago – they care if you’ve written a song for Britney Spears and if your vocals were still on the record and she was singing over the top, trying to sound like you. [Laughs] There’s more power and success in that for me than me keeping the record, so it turned out great in the end.”

3: What is the name of the 2016 BTS album that the Fazer co-written song ‘Lost’ appears on?

Fazer: “It’s called ‘Wings’.”

CORRECT.

Fazer: “They’re crazy and a whole different machine. The numbers are ridiculous and they’re a great band to work with.”

ONE FULL POINT OVERALL.

You’ve recently dropped a new single ‘February’. Tell us about the forthcoming album ‘Timeless’.

Dappy: “It’s to do with toxicity, from both a male and female perspective – and the female perspective is just as harsh – and sometimes we’re arguing those views. Our lyrics are like things you’d say in a text to someone. During COVID, when George Floyd was killed by those nasty police, we wrote a song called ‘Vendetta’ which is special, which touches on that. It’s more to do with the experience of COVID, but it touches on that. We’ve also got things about depression on there. It’s real-life feelings. You’re getting the 2023 version of N-Dubz!”

The verdict: 5/10

Tulisa: “There’s three of us so we should have had the upper-hand! [Laughs]”

-N-Dubz new single ‘February’ is out now. Their album follows this summer.