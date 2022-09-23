Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – The Proclaimers

Craig: “Was it The Killers?”

CORRECT.

Charlie: “It’s become a tradition now of American and English acts coming to Scotland and covering that song. It’s done quite regularly.”

Craig: “You see something on a PRS [royalties] statement and think: ‘We’ve never fucking played it there!’, and then realise: ‘Ah, no, somebody else did.’ We’re happy for anybody to sing it.”

It’s ironic that around the time of The Proclaimers’ breakthrough in 1987 when big Scottish bands like Simple Minds tended to sing in American accents, you stood out for singing in your natural voices; and now US acts like Imagine Dragons adopt dodgy Scottish accents to belt out ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)’…

Charlie: “It’s revenge! It just proves we’ve ruined the culture! Back then, sometimes people indicated they thought us singing in our own accents would be a problem. I think it does limit you to a degree, but it also made us more distinct, so it balances out. All people had heard sung in a Scottish accent before was folk and comedy songs, not contemporary songs about the times we’re living in, so they’d think: what the fuck is this? And to a certain extent, I think some people still do.”