New Hope Club talk NME through their ‘Firsts’

Back in the early days of New Hope Club, the UK trio were given a valuable piece of advice by one of the music industry’s leading fountains of knowledge. The trouble is, though, they can’t remember exactly what CHIC‘s Nile Rodgers actually had to say to them – they were too busy staring at their hero to truly take his words in.

While Reece Bibby, Blake Richardson and George Smith’s collective memory is hazy in terms of recalling the first time they got starstruck, the pop three-piece do remember their early brushes with boy bands (Take That, Westlife) growing up, as well as revealing how much of an initial inspiration The Beatles were on their sound.

Elsewhere in their ‘Firsts’ interview, New Hope Club reflect on multiple cases of mistaken identity, begging their parents for band t-shirts and the worst song they’ve ever written together.

Smith also admits to being terrified of the wholesome 1982 classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, much to his bandmates’ horror: “It’s not scary at all, and I’ve still never seen it… The opening scene I watched when I was really young, and I got scared of him running through the bushes… that scared me so much.”

“George,” despairs Bibby. “E.T is so wholesome. It’s about getting this alien home!”

