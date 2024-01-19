The B-52s: “If someone’s ruining ‘Love Shack’ on karaoke, I’ll get up there and save it!”

What do you list as your hobbies in The B-52s’ ‘Song For a Future Generation’?

“Collecting records and exploring the cave of the unknown.”

CORRECT. It’s the one song in your catalogue that features all the B-52s on vocals. After Ricky Wilson passed away, you never performed it live again – did you ever discuss it or was it just implicitly understood that you couldn’t sing it?

“We never put it back in the song-list. It would have been impossible to do, even more so now that Keith [Strickland] is no longer touring with us, though he’s still involved in the band.”

After Ricky passed away, your record label allegedly told you to ‘just get someone else in and carry on’. Was nobody suggesting taking time off or helping you deal with your grief?

“Nobody could replace Ricky, except [original drummer] Keith, who had his own style, but he used Ricky’s tunings and was true to his spirit. They had worked closely together, and it was so lucky for us to get back together. For Cindy, it was losing a brother and Keith was best friends with Ricky since high school, but to the label, it was a business and whatever keeps the business going. The label treated us like poor cousins the whole time anyway. When we got our first gold record for [1989 album] ‘Cosmic Thing’, the record president was there but they just got one of the housekeepers and the janitor there to watch. We thought: why don’t we help just sweep the place too?!”

Are you working on any new music?

“I’ve written a song for the forthcoming tribute album to Bernie Worrell, who co-produced my first solo album [1984’s Fred Schneider and the Shake Society’] and I’ve been working on songs with Hardgroove from Public Enemy, and also Ursula 1000.”

The B-52s are on a farewell Las Vegas residency but is there any chance of new material from the group?

“We might do a song together. It’s not that there’s any ill-will or anything. It’s just that I was ready to retire from touring, and then the girls said: ‘Fred please, come on, let’s keep doing it’ And I’m glad I did. And we’re working on a book. They wanted us to do a biography and I said: ‘We’re not going to tell the truth about a lot of things! We’ll wind up wanting to choke each other!’ I want a picture book with captions like ‘Fred chases everybody with an axe around in a drug-crazed frenzy’, rather than just: ‘And then they walked into the studio…blah blah blah’.”

The verdict: 5/10

“Well, that’s an F! [Laughs]”

Fred Schneider & The Superions ‘Destination…Christmas!’ has been re-released. The B-52s continue their Las Vegas residency in April. Fred hosts the Weekly World News online newscast.