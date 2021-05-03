What’s new this month? Here are 10 Australian release picks for May 2021

From empowering pop punk to pandemic-forged rock and hard-edged yet vulnerable hip-hop, there are some exciting Australian releases on the horizon. Gear up – it’s gonna be May.

Ryan Downey ‘A Ton Of Colours’ If there’s a word to define Ryan Downey’s second album, it’s “range”. From the tender heartland balladry of ‘Contact’ to the dramatic art-rock of ‘Same Dream, Every Night’, ‘A Ton Of Colours’ is exactly what it says on the tin. Songs are primarily threaded together by the Melbourne crooner’s highly emotive baritone – which gloriously takes centre-stage throughout on these odes to the beauty and ache of human connection. Alex Gallagher Ryan Downey’s ‘A Ton Of Colours’ is out via Dot Dash/Remote Control on May 14.

You Am I ‘The Lives Of Others’ Twenty-five years on from the game-changing ‘Hourly, Daily’, You Am I re-assert themselves as stalwarts of Australian rock. Their 11th studio album ‘The Lives Of Others’ was one of many records forged out of coronavirus-induced isolation, but its kinetic energy immediately recalls a rock band jamming in a room together. David James Young You Am I’s ‘The Lives Of Others’ is out via Caroline Australia on May 14.

Stevie Jean ‘The Dark’ One of the more promising names in Darwin’s burgeoning music scene has just moved to the big smoke of Melbourne. Stevie Jean arrives with a long-awaited debut album, where the singer-songwriter wrestles with her demons atop of a multifaceted parade of guitars, beats and synthesisers. Striking, soulful and substantive. DJY Stevie Jean’s ‘The Dark’ is out on May 14.

Nerve ‘Tall Poppy Season’ A devoted following has built up for this Brisbane-based MC, who combines elements of drill, trap and horrorcore to create something quintessentially Nerve. His latest collection of songs explores the darker corners of the hip-hop spectrum, allowing for both fast-paced wordplay and head-bopping hooks. The rapper has also called it also his most personal and vulnerable release yet. Intriguing and promising. DJY Nerve’s ‘Tall Poppy Season’ is out on May 21.

Tyne James-Organ ‘Necessary Evil’ A multifaceted genre approach and a distinctive, soulful voice have won Tyne-James Organ plenty of fans over the last few years. It all culminates in a long-awaited debut LP, which sees the Sydney-based singer-songwriter reflecting on the world around him through the avenues of ambitious, big-swinging rock and infectious pop. DJY Tyne James-Organ’s ‘Necessary Evil’ is out via Dew Process on May 21.

Holiday Sidewinder ‘Face Of God’ For her second solo album, the former Bridezilla frontwoman has collaborated extensively with Nick Littlemore of Empire of the Sun and PNAU. The result – a sprawling, kaleidoscopic voyage that foregrounds Holiday Sidewinder’s distinctive vocals – builds on the retro art-pop of 2019 album ‘Forever Or Whatever’ and Kate Bush’s ‘Sensual World’-era, all while careening into the future. AG Holiday Sidewinder’s ‘Face Of God’ is out via Lab78 on May 21.

Allday ‘Drinking With My Smoking Friends’ Collaborating with Japanese Wallpaper, DMA’S and more, Allday trades the trappy beats and brooding textures of 2019’s ‘Starry Night Over The Phone’ for warm, guitar-heavy pop. Turns out it’s the perfect palette for his most earnestly sentimental songwriting to date, and – equally nostalgic in both style and subject matter – the result is his best record yet. AG Allday’s ‘Drinking With My Smoking Friends’ is out via Believe on May 28.

Teenage Joans ‘Taste Of Me’ Taking cues from influences Camp Cope and WAAX, the debut EP from last year’s Unearthed High winners deals in big shout-along choruses, unapologetically raw songwriting and the rock-solid chemistry between Cahli Blakers and Tahlia Borg. READ MORE: Teenage Joans: Adelaide juice-box punk-pop duo on a mission of inclusivity A thrilling formal introduction to their cathartic, bittersweet pop-punk, ‘Taste Of Me’ makes clear why Teenage Joans have resonated so strongly with their passionate community – and why they’ll stick around. AG Teenage Joans’ ‘Taste Of Me’ is out on May 28.

CLOVES ‘Nightmare On Elmfield Road’ Kaity Dunstan is CLOVES, the London-based Melburnian who goes to some dark places on her second album. On ‘Nightmare On Elmfield Road’, Dunstan digs into her experiences with anxiety, depression and her rocky mental health journey. Assisting her are the likes of electronic maven Hudson Mohawke and Clarence “Coffee” Jr, a hitmaking collaborator of Dua Lipa. Karen Gwee CLOVES’ ‘Nightmare On Elmfield Road’ is out via Polydor/Interscope on May 28.