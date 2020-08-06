What to watch on Netflix Australia this month: top 10 picks for August 2020

Netflix Australia has unveiled its huge lineup of new shows and films for August that are sure to help you pass the time – and survive the final days of winter. Whether you’re hiding away from the chilly breeze or staying home because of lockdown, there’s something for everyone this month.
August’s list includes the premiere of Work It, a coming-of-age dance film, and Project Power, a brand-new superhero movie starring Jamie Foxx. A handful of Netflix’s most popular series will also return for new seasons, including Lucifer, High Seas and the final season of Trinkets.
Here are NME’s picks of movies and shows coming to Netflix Australia in August 2020.
1The Rain (Season 3)
The third and last instalment of this Danish apocalyptic series follows Simone (played by Alba August) and Rasmus (Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen) as they learn to put their sibling rivalry aside in order to save mankind before it’s too late. Rasmus believes his newfound superhuman powers is the cure to stopping the deadly virus, but Simone thinks he’ll put them all in danger instead. Castmates Mikkel Følsgaard, Lukas Løkken and Sonny Lindberg will all also return for the final season.
The Rain premieres on August 6.
2Work It
Step Up meets Pitch Perfect meets Bring It On in Laura Terruso’s latest dance flick, a light-hearted, coming-of-age romp that’s bound to get you on your feet. Girl Meets World’s Sabrina Carpenter stars as Quinn Ackerman, a hardworking student who recruits a group of dancers to help her win a dance competition in order to enter her dream college. The only problem? Ackerman can’t dance.
Work It premieres on August 7.
3High Seas (Season 3)
It’s time to climb aboard the Bárbara de Braganza as the luxury ocean liner sets sail across the Atlantic once again – this time towards Veracruz, Mexico. After spending a year apart in Argentina, sisters Eva and Carolina Villanueva are finally reunited on the cruise ship, but they’re both habouring dark secrets of their own.
Unbeknownst to Carolina, Eva is now working with a Brazilian spy to take down a scientist on board the ship who’s hiding a dangerous weapon that could put everyone’s life in danger.
High Seas (Season 3) premieres on August 7.
4Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids
Rob Schneider is a guy that needs no introductions. The veteran actor, director and stand-up comedian is best known for movies like Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, The Animal and The Benchwarmers, among many others. In his first-ever Netflix special, Schneider brings his sly – but mostly crude – humour to the stage through personal anecdotes. From being a dad to discussing his sex life, nothing is off the table for this funnyman.
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids premieres on August 11.
5Dirty John (Season 2)
The second season of the hit crime anthology series will centre on a completely new murder trial that’s been described as the “worst divorce case in San Diego County”. Amanda Peet stars as Betty Broderick, a charming woman who thinks she’s got it all figured out after marrying her college sweetheart Dan (played by Christian Slater).
But one day, her perfect life comes to a grinding halt when she discovers Dan is having an affair with his beautiful assistant and plans to divorce her. Unable to accept reality, Betty does whatever it takes to restore their marriage, even if it means getting blood on her hands.
Dirty John (Season 2) premieres on August 14.
6Project Power
Jaime Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in this gritty superhero film about a mysterious pill that grants users a random superpower for five minutes. When crime levels start to rise because of the drug, the duo team up with a teenage dealer (played by The Deuce’s Dominique Fishback) in order to find and take down the sinister forces behind the pills.
The movie is the debut feature film for screenwriter Mattson Tomlin, who also co-wrote the upcoming The Batman reboot.
Project Power premieres on August 14.
7Lucifer (Season 5)
After a year-long hiatus, the Lord Of Hell himself is finally back – or is he? At the end of the last season, Lucifer (played by Tom Ellis) had returned to Hell to reclaim his throne, seemingly never to return. So when he suddenly reappears back on Earth, it sparks caution from the gang, especially from his long-time ally Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and love interest Chloe Decker (Lauren German), causing all hell to break loose once again.
Lucifer (Season 5) premieres on August 21.
8Hoops
From the mind of comedian and musician Ben Hoffman comes Hoops, an animated sitcom about a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach who is desperate to prove himself. He dreams of making it to the “big league”, and in the process changing his miserable life, by turning his tragic team of players – if you can even call them that – into stars.
The series features voice work from New Girl’s Jake Johnson, Rob Riggle of Modern Family fame and comedian Natasha Leggero.
Hoops premieres on August 21.
9Trinkets (Season 2)
The teen drama returns with its second and final season to wrap up the story of the trio, who initially met at Shoplifters Anonymous. This new chapter will chronicle the journey of Elodie (played by Brianna Hildebrand), who ran away from home at the end of Season 1, as well as the conclusion to Tabitha’s (Quintessa Swindell) saga with her abusive ex-boyfriend. On the other hand, Moe (Kiana Madeira) has to come to terms with life after being kicked off the STEM programme.
Trinkets (Season 2) premieres on August 25.
10Rising Phoenix
Rising Phoenix is an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the Paralympic Games and its journey to become the third biggest sporting event in the world. Featuring interviews with elite athletes and insiders from around the globe, the documentary will examine how the event has and continues to evolve the conversation around disability, diversity and human excellence. Australian wheelchair rugby gold medalist Ryley Batt and swimming champion Ellie Cole will make appearances.
Rising Phoenix premieres on August 26.