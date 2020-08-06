What to watch on Netflix Australia this month: top 10 picks for August 2020

Netflix Australia has unveiled its huge lineup of new shows and films for August that are sure to help you pass the time – and survive the final days of winter. Whether you’re hiding away from the chilly breeze or staying home because of lockdown, there’s something for everyone this month.

August’s list includes the premiere of Work It, a coming-of-age dance film, and Project Power, a brand-new superhero movie starring Jamie Foxx. A handful of Netflix’s most popular series will also return for new seasons, including Lucifer, High Seas and the final season of Trinkets.

Here are NME’s picks of movies and shows coming to Netflix Australia in August 2020.