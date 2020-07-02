What to watch on Netflix Australia this month: top 10 picks for July 2020

As winter rages on, Netflix Australia has announced a lineup of huge releases to help you get through July. This includes the premiere of fantasy drama series Warrior Nun and superhero film The Old Guard. Some of Netflix’s most popular original titles will also return with brand-new seasons, including Good Girls and The Umbrella Academy.
Here are NME’s picks of movies and shows coming to Netflix Australia in July 2020.
1Warrior Nun
Inspired by the ’90s comic series Warrior Nun Areala, this new fantasy drama revolves around a 19-year-old girl (played by Portuguese actress and Hollywood newcomer Alba Baptista) who wakes up in a morgue with mystical powers. A search for answers brings her to a secret society of warrior nuns, who have been tasked to protect the world from demons. The series was created by Simon Barry, best known for his work on cult sci-fi series Continuum.
Warrior Nun premieres on July 2.
2The Baby-Sitters Club
Alicia Silverstone stars in this reboot of the ’90s HBO show, The Baby-Sitters Club, based on Ann M. Martin’s popular book franchise of the same name. The series follows the adventures of five young girls who set up a babysitting business in their small town while navigating the trials and tribulations of being a teenager. The cast also includes Mark Feuerstein of Royal Pains fame.
The Baby-Sitters Club premieres on July 3.
3JU-ON: Origins
Here’s yet another adaptation of the Japanese horror classic. JU-ON: Origins tells the familiar story of a haunted house in Tokyo and the curse that lies within its walls: anyone who steps foot into it will die. Set in 1988, the series is centred around a paranormal detective, Yasuo Odajima, who is hired by an actress to investigate strange noises in her apartment.
The production is helmed by indie filmmaker Sho Miyake, and is supported by an all-Japanese cast that includes Yoshiyoshi Arakawa, Yuina Kuroshima, Koki Osamura and Ririka.
JU-ON: Origins premieres on July 3.
4Desperados
Hopeless romantic Wesley (portrayed by Nasim Pedrad from Scream Queens) drunkenly sends a breakup email to her new boyfriend Jared (Robbie Amell) after being ghosted. But when she discovers that he had been in a car accident before he could read the message, Wesley hatches an elaborate plan with her reluctant besties, played by Anna Camp and Sarah Burns, to delete the embarrassing email.
Desperados premieres on July 3.
5The Old Guard
Andy (played by Charlize Theron) leads a tight-knit group of centuries-old mercenaries in this new action superhero film. The group’s unique abilities are exposed when a last-minute operation turns out to be an elaborate setup. In order to keep their secret under wraps, Andy and gang need to act fast and eliminate the new threats before it’s too late. The Old Guard is based on the 2017 comic book series of the same name, created by writer Greg Rucka and artist Leandro Fernandez.
The Old Guard premieres on July 10.
6Cursed (Season 1)
Former 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford returns to Netflix in Cursed, a re-imagining of the legend of King Arthur. The show flips the script on the classic tale and casts Langford as Nimue, a warrior destined to wield Excalibur. Joined by a young Arthur, Nimue journeys across the lands in search of the powerful wizard Merlin and in pursuit of the evil Red Paladins and Arthur’s father, King Uther.
Cursed premieres on July 17.
7How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 2)
It’s back to business for Moritz, the teenager who – with the help of his friends Lenny and Dan – accidentally set up one of Europe’s largest drug-dealing websites in order to win back his ex-girlfriend, Lisa. After building a multi-million dollar business, the trio are trying to quit the game,but can’t quite seem to let the website go. Meanwhile, the police, a hacker and two small-time gangsters are hot on the boys’ trail.
How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 2) premieres on July 21.
8The Kissing Booth 2
After a perfect romantic summer, Elle and Noah must face the reality of a long-distance relationship: Elle’s returning to high school to complete senior year while Noah flies off to Harvard for college. Elle learns to juggle being separated from Noah and making post-high school plans with best friend Lee, while dealing with an unexpected attraction to new classmate Marco. Original cast members Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi return for the sequel, joined by fresh faces Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Taylor Perez.
The Kissing Booth 2 premieres on July 24.
9Good Girls (Season 3)
Another season, another round of high stakes hijinks: the penultimate chapter of Good Girls reunites Beth, Ruby and Annie – a trio of housewives who, despite the series’ title, get up to no good. With crime boss Rio presumably dead, the ladies celebrate their freedom by starting a new money laundering business. But their optimism quickly fades when they realise that not all of their problems have been solved and bigger danger lies ahead.
Good Girls (Season 3) premieres on July 26.
10The Umbrella Academy (Season 2)
The gang of superhero misfits are back. At the end of the first season, the Hargreeves siblings managed to escape the apocalypse by using Five’s powers to teleport to 1960s Dallas. But a glitch during the time travel splits the family apart, landing each of them in different periods of that decade. With the clock ticking, they must find their way back to each other and devise a plan to stop the impending disaster before it’s too late.
Returning cast members include Ellen Page, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan and Justin H. Min. My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way, who wrote the series based on his comic book of the same name, also returns as co-producer.
The Umbrella Academy (Season 2) premieres on July 31.