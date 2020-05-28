While the coronavirus lockdown across Australia has started to ease, the cold winter months are still reason enough to stay indoors for more days of much-deserved binge-watching.

Netflix Australia has announced a slew of releases for June, ranging from action-packed feature films like The Last Days Of American Crime to heartwarming sitcoms like Fuller House: The Farewell Season. Plenty of Netflix’s most popular original titles will also return with brand-new seasons, including 13 Reasons Why, The Politician and Marcella.

Here are the top 10 shows coming to Netflix Australia in June 2020.