While the coronavirus lockdown across Australia has started to ease, the cold winter months are still reason enough to stay indoors for more days of much-deserved binge-watching.
Netflix Australia has announced a slew of releases for June, ranging from action-packed feature films like The Last Days Of American Crime to heartwarming sitcoms like Fuller House: The Farewell Season. Plenty of Netflix’s most popular original titles will also return with brand-new seasons, including 13 Reasons Why, The Politician and Marcella.
Here are the top 10 shows coming to Netflix Australia in June 2020.
1Fuller House: The Farewell Season
The time has come to say our final goodbyes to Candace Cameron Brue, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber as the trio reunite for the final season of Fuller House. The show’s last nine episodes will follow DJ Tanner-Fuller, Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibler as they attempt to plan a massive triple wedding. Also expect appearances from familiar faces such as Jesse (John Stamos), Danny (Bob Saget), Joey (Dave Coulier) and more.
Fuller House: The Farewell Season premieres on June 2.
213 Reasons Why (Season 4)
The controversial teen drama will finally come to an end with its fourth season this month. As Clay, Justin, Jessica and the rest of the gang get ready to graduate from Liberty High, a mysterious student from Hillcrest arrives on campus threatening to ruin their senior year plans. With the new kid snooping in the hallways to investigate the truth behind Monty’s death, can the group keep their act together and get away with blood on their hands – or will their lies finally catch up to them?
According to showrunner Brian Yorkey, season four will be the shortest by far, capping off the series at 10 episodes as opposed to the regular 13.
13 Reasons Why (Season 4) premieres on June 5.
3Queer Eye (Season 5)
The Fab Five return for more fashion-forward but heartwarming makeovers in this new season of the Emmy-winning Queer Eye. This year, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown head to Philadelphia where they’ll change the lives of everyday heroes, from a member of the clergy to a doctor who is also a new mum. This season is also the show’s biggest yet, with 10 brand-new episodes.
Queer Eye (Season 5) premieres on June 5.
4The Last Days Of American Crime
In the not-so-distant future, a mysterious government broadcast signal is scheduled to render the population complacent and obedient, ending crime as we know it. Armed with this knowledge, small-time bank robber Graham Bricke (played by Édgar Ramírez) teams up with famous gangster Kevin Cash (Michael Pitt) and hacker Shelby Dupree (Anna Brewster) to embark on one final heist before it’s too late.
The thriller is based on Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini’s 2009 graphic novel of the same name, and directed by Olivier Megaton of Transporter 3 and Taken 2 fame.
The Last Days Of American Crime premieres on June 5.
5Da 5 Bloods
Legendary director Spike Lee returns with this comedy war drama, Da 5 Bloods. The story centres on four African-American Vietnam War veterans as they return to old battlegrounds to recover precious gems and the remains of their former squad leader (played by Chadwick Boseman). Through their excavation, they realise they’ve unearthed more than just hidden treasures, but also repressed memories of the violence and devastation of war.
Da 5 Bloods premieres on June 12.
6The Woods
This Polish adaptation of the New York Times best-selling novel by Harlan Coben follows Paweł Kopiński, a Warsaw prosecutor still mourning the disappearance of his sister from 25 years ago. But the discovery of a boy who had gone missing alongside Kopiński’s sister sparks hope that she could still be alive – even as secrets from his family’s dark past threaten to undo all the work he’s done to get closer to the truth.
The Woods premieres on June 12.
7Marcella (Season 3)
Anna Friel is back for another season as detective Marcella Backland, this time going undercover as Keira in the city of Belfast to infiltrate the ruthless Maguire crime family. This new eight-parter will delve deeper into Backland’s struggles with dissociative fugue, her separate personality as Keira and ghosts from her old life. Hugo Speer and Amanda Burton join the cast this season, with Ray Panthaki reprising his role as Rav Sangha.
Marcella (Season 3) premieres on June 14.
8The Politician (Season 2)
The race to become the next POTUS continues for Ben Platt’s Payton Hobart in the second instalment of Ryan Murphy’s quirky satirical production, The Politician. The new season picks up three years after Hobart has retired as Saint Sebastian High’s student body president. He’s now living in New York, where he’s running for state senate. Up against the formidable Dede Standish (played by Judith Light), Hobart recruits the help of his friends to unseat his new political rival.
Gwyneth Paltrow, Lucy Boynton, Zoey Deutch and others will reprise their roles in the sophomore season.
The Politician (Season 2) premieres on June 19.
9Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of The Fire Saga
Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star in David Dobkin’s hilarious new movie, which parodies the Eurovision contest. It follows Lars Erickssong (Ferrell) and Sigrit Ericksdottir (McAdams), a pair of aspiring singers from rural Iceland who enter the annual song competition for a chance at pop superstardom. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga also stars Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens and Demi Lovato.
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of The Fire Saga premieres on June 26.
10Dark (Season 3)
Things get more twisted in the third season of this German sci-fi thriller. After leaving fans on a mind-blowing cliffhanger, the third and final chapter of Dark will attempt to answer all the major theories and questions about the series: where is alternate Martha from? What are Sic Mundus’ plans? Why is Hannah staying in the 1950s? And what the hell is up with Adam? (Or future Jonas, depending on how you look at it.)
Dark (Season 3) premieres on June 27.