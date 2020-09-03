What to watch on Netflix Australia this month: top 10 picks for September 2020

Netflix Australia is ushering in the new Spring season with another massive lineup of new shows and films that are sure to help you pass the time this September. This month’s list includes the premiere of a new Tom Holland movie, a psychological horror drama from Ryan Murphy and the sequel to 2017’s The Babysitter. I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, Charlie Kaufman’s highly anticipated film adaptation of Iain Reid’s 2016 novel of the same name, will also hit the streaming service this month.

Here are NME’s picks of movies and shows coming to Netflix Australia in September 2020.