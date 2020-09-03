What to watch on Netflix Australia this month: top 10 picks for September 2020

Netflix Australia is ushering in the new Spring season with another massive lineup of new shows and films that are sure to help you pass the time this September. This month’s list includes the premiere of a new Tom Holland movie, a psychological horror drama from Ryan Murphy and the sequel to 2017’s The Babysitter. I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, Charlie Kaufman’s highly anticipated film adaptation of Iain Reid’s 2016 novel of the same name, will also hit the streaming service this month.
Here are NME’s picks of movies and shows coming to Netflix Australia in September 2020.
1Love, Guaranteed
Desperate to keep her law firm afloat, Susan (played by Rachael Leigh Cook) decides to take on a case that involves suing a dating website that guarantees its users true love. But as part of her research, Susan is forced to learn the ropes of online dating with the help of her client Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.), a good-looking but jaded romantic who’s given up on searching for The One. Together they try to take down the website’s cunning CEO (Heather Graham) and at the same time discover the true meaning of love.
Love, Guaranteed premieres on September 3.
2Away
A group of international spacemen have been chosen to become the first humans to travel Mars. Although excited to embark on this new journey, American astronaut Emma Green (Hilary Swank) must also make the difficult decision between an opportunity of a lifetime and staying with her loved ones on Earth. Billed as an emotional story of sacrifice and family, Away is loosely inspired by a 2014 Esquire article written by Chris Jones.
Away premieres on September 4.
3I’m Thinking Of Ending Things
Charlie Kaufman helms the film adaptation of Iain Reid’s 2016 debut novel of the same name. The psychological thriller follows a young woman (played by Jessie Buckley) who decides one day to meet with her new boyfriend’s parents for the first time at his family’s remote farm.
On their way there, she considers breaking up with him but a series of strange encounters unravel some deeply dark and disturbing truths about his family as well as herself. Toni Collette and David Thewlis also star.
I’m Thinking Of Ending Things premieres on September 4.
4Cuties
An 11-year-old girl from a conservative Senegalese immigrant family escapes from her controlling mother by joining her rebellious neighbour’s aspiring all-girl dance crew called the Cuties. The group prepare to compete in a local dance competition, a journey which leads them to discover the joys and challenges of early adolescence, the freedom of expression and what it means to be a woman. The coming-of-age French film marks the filmmaker Maïmouna Doucouré’s feature film debut.
Cuties premieres on September 9.
5The Babysitter: Killer Queen
The sequel to McG’s 2017 wacky comedy horror The Babysitter picks up two years after the traumatic events of the first movie. Back at school, no one believes Cole when he tells them that his former babysitter Bee was part of a satanic cult who tried to kill him.
To cheer him up, his best friend Melanie invites him to a party by the lake, but their fun night out takes a sudden left turn when the other members of the cult return to haunt him. Judah Lewis, Robbie Amell, Bella Thorne and Andrew Bachelor will all reprise their roles.
The Babysitter: Killer Queen premieres on September 10.
6Criminal (Season 2)
Games Of Thrones’ Kit Harington stars in the new season of this thrilling police anthology, set within the walls of an interrogation room. Harington is one of four new suspects in the upcoming instalment, alongside Sharon Horgan, Sophie Okonedo and Kunal Nayyar. Returning to the show is its team of London detectives, played by Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, Rochenda Sandall and Shubham Saraf.
Criminal: United Kingdom (Season 2) premieres on September 16.
7The Devil All The Time
Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Tom Holland and Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård star in this movie adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock’s debut novel, The Devil All The Time. Directed by Antonio Campos, the film chronicles Holland’s Arvin Russell, who goes on a mission to fight off the evil forces that threaten to harm him and his family.
Besides Holland and Skarsgård, the upcoming film also features a star-studded cast, including Robert Pattinson, Sebastian Stan, Eliza Scanlen and more. It was also produced by Nine Stories Productions, which was co-founded by Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker.
The Devil All The Time premieres on September 16.
8Ratched
Ryan Murphy has reunited with the incomparable Sarah Paulson for yet another psychological horror drama – this time telling the story of Nurse Mildred Ratched, from the classic 1962 novel One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.
Paulson plays the series’ titular character, who’s on a mission to uncover the unsettling experiments at a psychiatric hospital in California, but soon finds herself being drawn to the darkness within the institution. The series also stars Sex And The City’s Cynthia Nixon, Basic Instinct’s Sharon Stone and BAFTA-winning Australia actress Judy Davis.
Ratched premieres on September 18.
9Enola Holmes
Based on the popular young adult book series of the same name by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes centres on the teenage sister of the world-famous Sherlock Holmes. The titular Enola (played by Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown), who is a sleuth in her own right, goes on a journey across England after her mother suddenly disappears. Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter co-star in the film.
Enola Holmes premieres on September 23.
10The Boys In The Band
The cast of the critically acclaimed 2018 Broadway production The Boys In The Band, itself an adaptation of Matt Crowley’s ’60s play, has returned to star in the film adaptation. The star-studded cast includes Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Tuc Watkins, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer, Michael Benjamin Washington and Robin de Jesús.
Like the play, the film revolves around a group of gay men who gather for a birthday party in 1960s New York City. But what was supposed to be a night of celebration soon turns upside down when an unexpected visitor forces the men to confront long-buried secrets.
The Boys In The Band premieres on September 30.