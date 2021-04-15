“Ladies and gentlemen, to those among you who are easily frightened we say turn away now,” commands a booming voice on the opening track of ‘Rated R’. “To those of you who think they can take it, we say welcome to the madhouse.” Rihanna’s fourth album isn’t as spooky as that message might suggest, but it did take her to some dark territory she previously hadn’t explored.

This was the record where Riri went rock – and even enlisted the help of Slash to do so on ‘Rockstar 101’. Between the distorted guitars and noodling solos, though, there’s still flashes of her more familiar sound, best exhibited on the Caribbean flavour of ‘Rude Boy’, which remains one of her best songs to date.