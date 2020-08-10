The Interview is not Rogen’s best film. Actually, it’s not even really that funny. But the film more than earns its place on this list by being the only comedy that almost started World War 3. Rogen stars alongside James Franco as the producer of a celebrity chat show who gets recruited by the CIA to assassinate North Korean despot Kim Jong-un. Understandably, the real Kim wasn’t too happy with the film (which includes a scene where he shits himself in embarrassment whilst singing along to Katy Perry’s ‘Firework’), and he threatened to nuke America if they released it. Things escalated when North Korea hacked the emails of Sony Pictures, and the film was quietly slipped out on digital platforms in retaliation.

Rogen’s best line: “Everybody pees and poops. Where would it go otherwise? He’d explode.”