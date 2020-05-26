Opening with a warning siren screaming “this is an emergency”, before jumping into an angry musical comedy about gun violence – all based on a classical Greek play and written in rhyming verse – it doesn’t get more Spike Lee than this. Updating Aristophanes’ Lysistrata, the warring women of Chicago stage a sex strike until the gangs give up their weapons. Who else but Lee has the balls to take on corporate America with a chorus line of girls in padlocked panties?

Most powerful moment: John Cusack’s angry pulpit preaching, laying out the life of a handgun from sale to slaughter.