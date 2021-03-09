With an Instagram message that laid bare how lockdown was affecting her both creatively and emotionally (“choosing to be alone is different from being forced to be alone and that’s where the difficulty comes in”), Little Simz announced this sixth instalment of her early career ‘Drop’ series of EPs just one month into 2020’s first quarantine. Yes, OK, it’s an EP – but we’re bending the rules because these songs perfectly capture the shellshock of having life’s rug pulled out from under you. Simz sets out ‘Drop 6’’s time-capsule MO on opening track ‘‘might bang, might not’ when she announces ‘This is for the now’, and it boasts a freewheeling, rough‘n’ready experimental energy that comes from this all-bets-are-off-period. “Crabs in a barrel – we’re all in this,” she spits on the raw-as-a-bruise ‘you should call mum’, as she talks poignantly of sleepless nights and nap-filled days.

Why it defines lockdown: It sums up those early days of lockdown when we all felt emptier than our calendars.