The best on-screen Santas… ever!

There’s nothing worse than a bad Santa. Unless, of course, you’re talking about Billy Bob Thornton in Bad Santa – who might have ranked pretty highly on this list if he wasn’t actually playing someone else dressed up as Santa Claus. That also means there’s no place here for Dan Aykroyd’s St Nick portrayal in Trading Places, no Jack Skellington and no monster from Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (who is actually an ancient horned Joulupukki demon).

This, then, is the countdown of the best real on-screen Santa Claus: the Father Christmases who have done the suit proud on film and TV, and the festive icons that made all the old beardy men we’ve ever met in shopping mall grottos seem even worse.

So hang up your stockings, lay out the cookies and settle down for NME‘s league of legendary on-screen Kris Kringles.