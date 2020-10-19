The White Stripes pose a lot of questions. Did straight-to-the-gut blues rock really need to come with a strict colour scheme and the whole sister-wife-brother-husband thing? Is it possible for anyone who has attended a football match in the last decade to still appreciate the brilliance of that not-a-bassline bassline? Would a more technically demonstrative drummer have really made the band any better? Does any of this matter when the music was that good?

Actually, that last one’s easy to answer. Case in point: the task that sits before us and the awkwardness of putting any of these six albums at the bottom of the pile. No wonder there was so much excitement online at the mere fact that the band are set to release a ‘Greatest Hits’ album. Even after you strip away the uniforms, the Michel Gondry videos, the incessant throwing of shade and the fist fights with Jason Stollsteimer, you’re still left with one of the best rock bands of the last 20 years.