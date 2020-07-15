You can always count on Tom Hanks. Famous for being the nicest guy in Hollywood he’s also known for being one of the most consistent leading men of his generation – giving genuine, honest, likeable performances across more than 70 lead roles. But breeze through his classic comedy era, his romcom phase, his Oscar years and his late-career prestige picks and you’ll still find plenty of surprises – with Hanks trying out completely different sides of his own personality and somehow making them all work across whatever genre he dips into.

After picking up his sixth Oscar nomination for last year’s A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood, Hanks is now helming a submarine in WWII epic Greyhound, cementing his reputation as one Hollywood’s few old school movie stars. After 40 years at the top of his game it’s not easy narrowing down a list of Tom Hanks movies to just 10…