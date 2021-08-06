Enjoyed ‘Vincenzo?’ Here are seven TV shows and series you should watch

Thanks to its exceptional cast, shocking twists and addictive cliffhangers, K-drama Vincenzo has deservedly become one of the year’s biggest critical and commercial hits.

It stars Song Joong-ki as the titular character, a charismatic attorney from the Italian mafia who has no qualms using unscrupulous methods to dispense justice and take down villains in the shady realm of South Korean real estate. The acclaimed antihero series, which concluded its first season in May, was engrossing for a variety of reasons, not least of which was its deft ability to balance contrasting tones and genres.

So if you loved Vincenzo’s heady blend of dark legal drama, gangster action, slow-burning romance and quirky comedy, you’ll likely also enjoy these seven TV shows series that share similar themes and traits.

While you wait for news on a potential season 2 of Vincenzo, check out the list below: