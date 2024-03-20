10 best thriller K-dramas to watch on Netflix, Disney+ and more

In reality, you probably wouldn’t want to be a fly on the wall during a serial killer’s rampage or as an evil spirit wreaks havoc on the world. As a means of televisual escape from the mundanity of everyday life, though, those scenarios have got us hooked.

These 10 thriller K-dramas make their storylines feel incredibly real, but with the added benefit of bringing yourself back out of the darkness when you need to – if you can stop yourself from immediately queuing up the next episode, that is.

Here are the 10 best thriller K-dramas to add to your watchlist

A Killer Paradox (2024)

Recently released on Netflix, the Choi Woo-shik-starring A Killer Paradox has been dominating the streaming service’s most-watched list and for good reason. The show combines supernatural, vigilantism and fantasy elements to make for a unique but enthralling watch. Choi’s Lee Tang rapidly descends into a dark place after he triggers an urge to kill, his moral compass taking a battering as he grapples with the fact his victims are all villains who could be perceived as “deserving” death. Fascinating and thought-provoking in equal measure.

Cast: Choi Woo-shik, Son Suk-ku, Lee Hee-joon

Episodes: 8

How to watch: Netflix

Bargain (2022)

Few dramas are quite as intense as Bargain, which starts off shocking and continues to escalate things until its very end. At first, it seems like a cut-and-dry story of a schoolgirl trying to sell her virginity to a slimeball man. But an early plot twist quickly reveals that the motel they’re meeting in is actually a human trafficking HQ, and Hyung-soo’s organs are about to be auctioned off to the highest bidder – that is, until a natural disaster strikes. Filmed using a continuous take technique, Bargain is claustrophobic and dark but incredibly gripping.

Cast: Jin Seon-kyu, Jeon Jong-seo, Chang Ryul

Episodes: 6

How to watch: Paramount+, Prime Video

Cheat On Me If You Can (2020-2021)

The writing was on the wall for Han Woo-sung (Go Jun) before he married crime novelist Kang Yeo-joo (Parasite’s Cho Yeo-jeong) – his wife tends to end her books by killing off unfaithful men. When the pair promised themselves to each other for eternity, Yeo-joo had an extra vow for her new husband: if he cheats, she’ll kill him. Cheat On Me If You Can follows the couple as one tries to hide their deceit and the other attempts to prove their suspicions right, and the action gets increasingly unhinged and unpredictable as this unforgettable series progresses.

Cast: Cho Yeo-jeong, Go Jun, Kim Young-dae, Yeonwoo

Episodes: 16

How to watch: Apple TV+, Kocowa, Viki

Extracurricular (2020)

High school is hard enough without having to run an illegal business to cover your tuition, but Oh Ji-soo (played by Kim Dong-hee) desperately needs funds. Ji-soo’s trade is no run-of-the-mill immorality either, with him acting as an anonymous security provider for a prostitution ring. It would be naïve to think any of this would be straightforward, and soon blackmail, paranoia and violence are ruling the teen’s life as he tries to keep the operation secret from his classmates. An incredibly binge-worthy piece of TV.

Cast: Kim Dong-hee, Park Ju-hyun, Jung Da-bin, Nam Yoon-su as Kwak Ki-tae

Episodes: 10

How to watch: Netflix

The Glory (2022-2023)

Both parts of The Glory shook the world when it was released and had real-life consequences in Korea, putting a spotlight on the violent bullying that has occurred in schools in the country. It follows Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo), a teacher who was the target of horrific bullying when she was a kid. Despite now being grown up, Dong-eun hasn’t moved past the abuse she faced and decides to seek revenge on her old bullies, finally getting even for what they did to her.

Cast: Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, Jung Sung-il

Episodes: 16

How to watch: Netflix

Kingdom (2019-2021)

Thriller dramas might not always be associated with historical stories, but Netflix’s Kingdom transplanted the genre right back in the Joseon Dynasty era. Not just that, it also incorporates political and horror elements, with a plague spreading across the land while Crown Prince Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) tries to protect the throne. It’s an unusual mix that really, really works.

Cast: Ju Ji-hoon, Ryu Seung-ryong, Bae Doona, Kim Sang-ho, Kim Sung-kyu, Kim Hye-jun

Episodes: 12 across two seasons, plus one special

How to watch: Netflix

My Name (2021)

Yoon Ji-woo (Han So-hee) is fuelled by revenge. Her gangster father’s premature death at the hands of a mystery killer makes her determined to find the culprit and enact justice, with her going to extreme lengths to achieve her goal. Han’s ability to play the badass should be in little doubt by now, but her performance in My Name will more than convince you.

Cast: Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon, Ahn Bo-hyun

Episodes: 8

How to watch: Netflix

Revenant (2023)

Kim Tae-ri is spectacular in Revenant as Gu San-yeong, a young woman who gets unexpectedly wrapped in the terrifying world of the supernatural following her father’s death. Whether she’s portraying the fear of San-yeong as she tries to reclaim her life and stop the mysterious suicides taking over her hometown or conveying the evil of the spirit that possesses her, the actor delivers a spine-tinglingly great performance throughout. Just don’t watch Revenant too late at night.

Cast: Kim Tae-ri, Oh Jung-se, Hong Kyung

Episodes: 12

How to watch: Disney+, Hulu

Signal (2016-present)

This 2016 drama (which was just picked up for season two) was based on the 2000 film Frequency, and also took inspiration from real criminal cases in Korea. Thanks to a walkie-talkie found by criminal profiler Park Hae-young (Lee Je-hoon) – and a mysterious person at the other end – a police team can reopen cold cases and solve the puzzles of them that previously eluded detectives. But, as Hollywood always warns us, changing the past can have consequences for the future.

Cast: Lee Je-hoon, Kim Hye-soo, Cho Jin-woong

Episodes: 16

How to watch: iQIYI, Prime Video, Netflix, Viki

Voice (2017-present)

This crime thriller bonanza focuses on the workers in an emergency services call centre, who use only what they can hear on the phone to solve the crimes that are reported to them. The team deals with both personal cases and those affecting the public, bringing dynamic shifts to the tension and highlighting major issues in modern society, from harassment to a rise in voice phishing scams. Luckily for a show so good, you don’t have to worry about running out of episodes too quickly – there are four glorious seasons to get your thrills from.

Cast: Lee Ha-na, Jang Hyuk, Lee Jin-wook, Song Seung-heon

Episodes: 58 across four seasons

How to watch: iQIYI, Prime Video, Netflix