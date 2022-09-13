FeaturesTV Features

How the internet reacted to last night’s Emmys

From Zendaya to 'Succession', here's how it all went down

By Nick Levine
Lizzo and Kenan Thompson at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards CREDIT: Getty Images

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards took place last night (September 12) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. And as ever, a massive part of the fun was seeing what the internet had to say about the winners, presenters and comedy bits.

Kenan Thompson led a big song and dance number at the top of the show

It referenced everything from Friends to Game of Thrones.

The presenter’s Netflix jokes hit the spot

Advertisement

No wonder Thompson doesn’t think he’ll never get a Netflix special…

But the super-quick acceptance speeches were more divisive

Playing off Matthew Macfadyen – aka Succession‘s Tom Wambsgans? Plain rude, tbh.

People were kind of surprised to see The Simpsons pop up

In a bit that cleverly blended animation and live-action, Moe popped up at the on-site bar, took a prank call from Bart, then asked if anyone could see “Bo Tox” in the room.

Advertisement

Abbott Elementary‘s Sheryl Lee Ralph sang her acceptance speech – and brought the house down

The Only Murders in the Buildings leads were hilarious presenters

Selena Gomez: “You know what I love about working with these two? No paparazzi.”

The White Lotus‘s Jennifer Coolidge was a popular winner

In fairness, even the way she says “hi” is iconic.

But the decision to play her off? Not so much (even if it did give us Jennifer Coolidge dancing to ‘Hit The Road Jack’.

Lizzo won for Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and is now halfway to an EGOT

The latest trophy on her mantelpiece? An Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program.

 

Zendaya was also a super-popular winner

She picked up her second Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for playing Rue in Euphoria – and her acceptance speech was as pitch-perfect as her performance.

At 26, she’s the youngest actress ever to win two Emmys, and the first Black woman to win the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama series prize twice.

Selma Blair drew one of the biggest cheers of the night

Blair, who has spoken candidly and inspiringly about living with MS in recent years, presented the award for outstanding drama series.

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong really went there

When his show won the outstanding drama series award, Armstrong told the audience: “Big week for successions. New King in the UK, this for us. Evidently a little bit more voting for us than Prince Charles. I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position than he is, we’ll leave that to other people.”

Right behind him, the show’s star Brian Cox was heard saying: “Keep it Royalist, keep it Royalist.” It was arguably the most political moment of the night.

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement