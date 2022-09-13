How the internet reacted to last night’s Emmys

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards took place last night (September 12) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. And as ever, a massive part of the fun was seeing what the internet had to say about the winners, presenters and comedy bits.

Kenan Thompson led a big song and dance number at the top of the show

It referenced everything from Friends to Game of Thrones.

The presenter’s Netflix jokes hit the spot

No wonder Thompson doesn’t think he’ll never get a Netflix special…

Kenan Thompson on the Emmys: “Squid Game is a contest you enter when you're in massive debt and desperate for money. Joining the cast next season? Netflix." Zing! — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) September 13, 2022

But the super-quick acceptance speeches were more divisive

Playing off Matthew Macfadyen – aka Succession‘s Tom Wambsgans? Plain rude, tbh.

Matthew MACFADYEN WON AND THEY PLAYED HUM OFF SO FAST WTF #Emmys2022 — milkman (@mishackleckii) September 13, 2022

People were kind of surprised to see The Simpsons pop up

In a bit that cleverly blended animation and live-action, Moe popped up at the on-site bar, took a prank call from Bart, then asked if anyone could see “Bo Tox” in the room.

Ok a Simpsons bit is a bit dated, but blending Moe into the bar at the #Emmys2002 was cute. — Leanne Bourassa (@LeaMTL) September 13, 2022

OK, the Simpsons botox joke was pretty good. But I've always been a fan of Bart's prank calls to Moe. #Emmys2022 — Donna Schwartz Mills 💙 (@socalmom) September 13, 2022

Abbott Elementary‘s Sheryl Lee Ralph sang her acceptance speech – and brought the house down

Sheryl Lee Ralph sang on stage as she received her Emmy award 👑

#Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/2LA06GrlYQ — Aria (@ariaischic) September 13, 2022

The Only Murders in the Buildings leads were hilarious presenters

Selena Gomez: “You know what I love about working with these two? No paparazzi.”

"From Only Murders in the Building, here is Selena Gomez and her plus ones." pic.twitter.com/JHeB3KvQD2 — Alex Zalben (@azalben) September 13, 2022

Martin Short: “Thank you so much for what in my head was a standing ovation. I wish I could fold everyone up like White House classified documents.” Selena Gomez: “You know what I love working with these guys? No paparazzi.” Let them host everything.#Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/fGyq4su6W4 — Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) September 13, 2022

The White Lotus‘s Jennifer Coolidge was a popular winner

In fairness, even the way she says “hi” is iconic.

NOT THEM PLAYING “FINALLY” FOR JENNIFER COOLIDGE — 𝚑𝚒𝚜𝚙𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚌 𝚙𝚒𝚡𝚒𝚎 𝚍𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚖 𝚐𝚒𝚛𝚕 (@mathewrodriguez) September 13, 2022

Jennifer Coolidge is an actual legend to me — not j*ss has a newsletter (@itsnotjess123) September 13, 2022

“Hi” — Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) September 13, 2022

But the decision to play her off? Not so much (even if it did give us Jennifer Coolidge dancing to ‘Hit The Road Jack’.

Jennifer Coolidge deciding to dance when the #Emmys attempted to play her off is a truly perfect moment pic.twitter.com/bBkOykRMZA — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 13, 2022

Lizzo won for Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and is now halfway to an EGOT

The latest trophy on her mantelpiece? An Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program.

Zendaya was also a super-popular winner

She picked up her second Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for playing Rue in Euphoria – and her acceptance speech was as pitch-perfect as her performance.

At 26, she’s the youngest actress ever to win two Emmys, and the first Black woman to win the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama series prize twice.

At 26, Zendaya is officially the youngest person to ever win TWO Emmys in the leading acting categories. Icons only! pic.twitter.com/olzZXDmVHP — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 13, 2022

"My greatest wish for Euphoria is that it could help heal people… …Anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know that I am so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her." – Zendaya pic.twitter.com/HLMXfmtzO8 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 13, 2022

Selma Blair drew one of the biggest cheers of the night

Blair, who has spoken candidly and inspiringly about living with MS in recent years, presented the award for outstanding drama series.

Selma Blair presented an award at the #Emmys and got a standing ovation and…

I am just…emotion….incarnate. 😱😭 pic.twitter.com/RtXQXgbpIs — G'mork (@Andulos) September 13, 2022

It is very emotional to see Selma Blair ✨🥹❤️#Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/JkyEEXatiD — 🇲🇽🇺🇸Sara Sophia🇪🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@SophieArroyo14) September 13, 2022

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong really went there

When his show won the outstanding drama series award, Armstrong told the audience: “Big week for successions. New King in the UK, this for us. Evidently a little bit more voting for us than Prince Charles. I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position than he is, we’ll leave that to other people.”

Right behind him, the show’s star Brian Cox was heard saying: “Keep it Royalist, keep it Royalist.” It was arguably the most political moment of the night.