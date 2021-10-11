Watch Clinton Kane perform ‘Chicken Tendies’, ‘I Guess I’m In Love’ and ‘Hopeless’ for NME Home Sessions

For the latest NME Home Sessions video, we’re joined by singer-songwriter Clinton Kane who treats us to performances of ‘Chicken Tendies’, ‘Hopeless’ and his new single ‘I Guess I’m In Love’.

“I currently live in Las Vegas – I’m not really sure why,” Kane tells us. “I’m probably going to be leaving soon cos it’s really hot and I can’t take it anymore. I can’t take it. I need to leave, so I’ll be gone soon.” Despite struggling with the temperature, though, his session is one of true beauty as his voice soars over his acoustic guitar on ‘Chicken Tendies’.

Switching to a keyboard for his new single ‘I Guess I’m In Love’, the musician acknowledges the romantic song is “cheesy”. “But it’s not too bad,” he adds with a chuckle.

The final song of Kane’s session comes with a tongue-in-cheek warning. “This song is quite self-deprecating,” he says of ‘Hopeless’. “So if you’re in that spot of your life right now – as well as me – I advise you not to listen to this and just go on right ahead and leave.” We’d recommend doing the opposite, though, so you don’t miss out on Kane’s brilliant performance.

You can watch Clinton Kane’s full NME Home Sessions performance above now.

