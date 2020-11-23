What to watch this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more (November 23-29)

With hundreds of shows available across on-demand streaming services, it’s easy for your favourites to get lost in the shuffle. To help you keep track of all the new releases arriving this week, here’s a list of the five upcoming shows and movies to cast your eyes on.
Take a look at what to watch this week from November 23 to 29:
1Shawn Mendes: In Wonder
Here’s a look into the Canadian pop star’s life like you’ve never seen before. Shawn Mendes: In Wonder chronicles the singer’s rise to fame and journey to becoming one of the brightest songwriters of this generation. It’s a heartfelt and candid documentation of Mendes’ life on the road and at home, as he juggles relationships, his career and the pressure of superstardom.
Out November 23 on Netflix.
2Hillbilly Elegy
A story about family and addiction, Hillbilly Elegy follows a Yale law student (played by Gabriel Basso) who is forced to return home to his dysfunctional family in Appalachia when crisis strikes. Guided by his memories of his grandmother (Glenn Close), he tries and learns to reconnect with his mother (Amy Adams), who is struggling with addiction. The film, directed by Ron Howard, is inspired by J.D. Vance’s memoir.
Out November 24 on Netflix.
3Notes For My Son
Based on a true story, Notes For My Son chronicles the final days of María ‘Marie’ Vázquez after she’s diagnosed with a terminal disease. Vázquez sets out to create a one-of-a-kind notebook, using her unwavering optimism and sarcastic humour, for her four-year-old son to read, learn from and remember her by in the future.
Out November 24 on Netflix.
4Uncle Frank
Eighteen-year-old Beth Beldsoe (Sophia Lillis) travels from her small Southern town to New York University to visit her estranged Uncle Frank (Paul Bettany), who is a famous literature professor. When she arrives, she discovers her uncle’s long-kept secret: he’s gay and living with his partner “Wally” Nadeem (Peter Macdissi).
While the arrangement has worked so far in New York, the sudden death of the family patriarch reluctantly forces Frank to return home, with Beth and Wally in tow, where he has to face his conservative relatives.
Out November 25 on Amazon Prime Video.
5The Christmas Chronicles 2
When a troublemaking teen Grinch threatens to destroy Christmas, it’s up to the gang – Santa Claus, Mrs Claus, Kate and Jack – to save the North Pole, one more time. The sequel to 2018’s The Christmas Chronicles picks up two years after the events of the first movie, and features returning cast member Darby Camp, alongside Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.
Out November 25 on Netflix.