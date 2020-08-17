What to watch this week on Netflix, Apple TV+ and more (August 17-23)

With hundreds of shows available across on-demand streaming services, it’s easy for your favourites to get lost in the shuffle. To help you keep track of all the new releases arriving this week, here’s a list of the five upcoming shows and movies to cast your eyes on.
Take a look at what to watch this week from August 17 to 23:
1Boys State
Have you ever imagined what would happen if teenage boys were allowed to run the government? Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss’ latest documentary follows a group of young men as they head to Austin, Texas to attend the annual Boys State programme where they’ll compete to become the elected Governor.
Out now on Apple TV+.
2Lovecraft Country
Based on Matt Ruff’s 2016 novel of the same name, this new fantasy horror – executive produced by Jordan Peele, J.J. Abrams and Misha Green – is a story about a young Black man who travels across 1950s America in search of his missing father. But along the way, he discovers there are terrifying creatures lying in wait. Jonathan Majors stars opposite Birds Of Prey’s Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Courtney B. Vance and Michael K. Williams.
Out now on Foxtel.
3Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky
A brief history of James Cook's arrival on Aboriginal land – Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky
What you should know about Cook's doris in his Endeavour. | 📺 Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky airs next Thursday, 8.30pm
Posted by NITV on Wednesday, August 5, 2020
You already know the story of Captain James Cook. But this documentary from director Steven McGregor aims to look at the British explorer’s arrival on Australian soil 250 years ago from an Indigenous perspective. Through the eyes of First Nations musicians and storytellers, including Mo’Ju and Alice Skye, Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky seeks to reclaim the narrative of Cook’s so-called “discovery” of eastern Australia in the 18th century.
Out August 20 on NITV and SBS VICELAND.
4Lucifer (Season 5)
At the end of the last season, Lucifer (played by Tom Ellis) returned to the fiery pits of Hell to reclaim his throne – but it looks like the Devil isn’t done yet with Earth. His sudden reappearance leaves the whole gang suspicious and they try to solve the mystery of his creepy doppelgänger before all hell breaks loose again.
Out August 21 on Netflix.
5Hoops
Nothing in Coach Ben Hopkins’ life is going right. His wife is having an affair with his best friend and his team of basketballers are the most terrible players in town. Desperate to prove himself to everyone else, Hopkins does everything he can to turn his team into stars and hopefully, make it to the “big league”.
Out August 21 on Netflix.