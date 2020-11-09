What to watch this week on Netflix, DocPlay and more (November 9-15)

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following story contains the name, image and discussion of a person who has died.
With hundreds of shows available across on-demand streaming services, it’s easy for your favourites to get lost in the shuffle. To help you keep track of all the new releases arriving this week, here’s a list of the five upcoming shows and movies to cast your eyes on.
Take a look at what to watch this week from November 9 to 15:
1Dash And Lily
This festive romcom based on David Levithan and Rachel Cohn’s young adult series, Dash & Lily’s Book Of Dares, stars up-and-comers Austin Abrams (Chemical Hearts) and Midori Francis (Good Boys) as the titular duo. Dash (Abrams) and Lily (Francis) are two strangers who trade and share a series of dares and confessions – but without actually seeing each other. When sparks fly through their whimsical exchange, the pair start to wonder if it’s all too good to be true.
Out November 10 on Netflix.
2Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House Of Fun
Here’s a new sketch comedy series from Australian troupe Aunty Donna. Over six laugh-filled episodes, the trio of Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly and Zachary Ruane showcase their unique penchant for absurdist humour through an array of characters, skits and even songs. Be prepared for clever satire, parody, wordplay and much more.
Out November 11 on Netflix.
3The Life Ahead
In her first film in nearly a decade, legendary actress Sophia Loren plays a Holocaust survivor who takes care of sex workers’ children and raises them as her own. One day, she agrees to take in 12-year-old Momo (played by Ibrahima Gueye), a defiant, street-smart Senegalese orphan. The unlikely pair soon form an unbreakable bond that helps both of them overcome their pasts.
Out November 13 on Netflix.
4I Am Greta
In this striking new documentary, Swedish director Nathan Grossman chronicles two years in the life of Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg. It follows Thunberg from the beginnings of her crusade against climate change to her remarkable transatlantic crossing in a carbon-neutral boat to give a speech at the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York City, and all the trials and tribulations between.
Out November 14 on DocPlay.
5Gurrumul
Celebrate NAIDOC Week and learn more about one of Australia’s most important Indigenous voices. Gurrumul tells the story of the late Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu and celebrates his achievements throughout the years. Directed by Paul Damien Williams, the documentary was filmed over nearly a decade and provides insights into Yolngu culture.
Out November 15 on NITV and SBS On Demand after broadcast.