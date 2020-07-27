What to watch this week on Netflix, Foxtel and more (July 27-Aug 2)

With hundreds of shows available across on-demand streaming services, it’s easy for your favourites to get lost in the shuffle. To help you keep track of all the new releases arriving this week, here’s a list of the five upcoming shows and movies to cast your eyes on.
Take a look at what to watch this week from July 27 to August 2:
1The Singapore Grip
The Singapore Grip starts Sunday July 26
"This is the story of a colony run by idiots". Get a taste of The Singapore Grip from the screenwriter Christopher Hampton. The Singapore Grip starts Sunday July 26 on BBC First.
Posted by BBC First on Wednesday, June 24, 2020
This new historical comedy series from the BBC is set during the Japanese invasion of Singapore. Billed as a story about “a colony being run by idiots”, The Singapore Grip centres around a rich British family who must do everything in their power to keep their rubber business alive. The series is an adaptation of J.G. Farrell’s novel of the same name, and is produced by the team behind Victoria and Poldark.
Out now on Foxtel.
290 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days (Season 4)
The latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days continues to follow couples from different parts of the world who risk it all for love. Will David get to meet his never-before-seen Ukrainian girlfriend? Will Lisa and Usman get his mum’s blessing? And will Darcey finally find the right man to tie the knot with? Get ready for more whirlwind romances, drama and lots of tears.
Out July 27 on Foxtel.
3Wentworth (Season 8)
After the show ended on a cliffhanger last season, Wentworth returns with a fearsome new leader to lord over the prison community. But that’s just one of the biggest worries on the gang’s minds: Joan Ferguson, who they presumed dead earlier, is back – and she’s seeking bloody revenge. Leah Purcell, Pamela Rabe, Kate Atkinson, Katrina Milosevic and others are set to return for the eighth instalment.
Out July 28 on Foxtel.
4The Umbrella Academy (Season 2)
Thanks to Five’s powers, the Hargreeves siblings narrowly escaped the apocalypse and are taken back in time to 1960s Dallas. But a glitch during the time travel splits the family apart, landing each of them in different periods of that decade. With the clock ticking, they must find their way back to each other and devise a plan to stop the impending disaster before it’s too late.
Out July 31 on Netflix.
5The Last Narc
For fans of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico, this four-part docuseries tells the story of the 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. As told by special agent Hector Berrellez, who led the DEA’s investigation of the murder, The Last Narc will peel back the layers of mystery surrounding Camarena’s death and get down to the bone-chilling truth.
Out July 31 on Amazon Prime Video.