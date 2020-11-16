What to watch this week on Netflix, Foxtel and more (November 16-22)

With hundreds of shows available across on-demand streaming services, it’s easy for your favourites to get lost in the shuffle. To help you keep track of all the new releases arriving this week, here’s a list of the five upcoming shows and movies to cast your eyes on.
Take a look at what to watch this week from November 16 to 22:
1His Dark Materials (Season 2)
Lyra’s adventures continue in the latest instalment of the epic fantasy series His Dark Materials. The new season is based on The Subtle Knife, the second book in Philip Pullman’s best-selling trilogy. Accompanied by a new friend, Lyra ventures further into the strange world in order to discover more about the Dust. Dafne Keen returns alongside cast members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson, Ruta Gedmintas and others.
Out November 17 on Foxtel.
2Kevin Hart: Zero Fucks Given
“I’m no longer comfortable anywhere else but my house. I’m in my fucking comfort zone, I’m gonna let it fly today,” Kevin Hart says in the trailer for his latest comedy special. Filmed back in September, Hart’s newest stand-up episode takes you into the comedian’s Los Angeles home, where he delivers unfiltered humour from the comfort of his own living room. Hear the funnyman joke about everything from life in lockdown to his infamous cheating scandal.
Out November 17 on Netflix.
3We Are The Champions
From cheese rolling to frog jumping to fantasy hairstyling, We Are The Champions explores six quirky and extremely bizarre competitions held across the world. The Office’s Rainn Wilson narrates and executive produces this brand-new docuseries that aims to delve into these communities and celebrate their unique passions.
Out November 17 on Netflix.
4Voices Of Fire
Pharrell Williams joins his uncle Bishop Ezekiel Williams in search of talented singers to create a gospel choir like no other. To do so, the duo return to the award-winning producer’s hometown of Hampton Roads, Virginia to hand-pick the cream of the crop. Voices Of Fire will feature six episodes, and is produced by A. Smith & Co. and Pharrell’s I Am Other creative collective.
Out November 20 on Netflix.
5Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square
Get into the holiday spirit with Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square, a festive musical that follows Regina Fuller (played by Christine Baranski), a snobby rich woman who plans to evict the residents of her childhood town on Christmas Eve. But she soon encounters an angel played by none other than Dolly Parton. Can she warm the Grinch’s icy heart? The movie is directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen, while Parton served as executive producer.
Out November 22 on Netflix.