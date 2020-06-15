What to watch this week on Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video and more (June 15-21)

With hundreds of shows available across on-demand streaming services, it’s easy for your favourites to get lost in the shuffle. To help you keep track of all the new releases arriving this week, here’s a list of the five upcoming shows and movies to cast your eyes on.
Take a look at what to watch this week from June 15 to 21:
1Marcella (Season 3)
Detective Marcella Backland (played by Anna Friel) returns for another thrilling season. This time, she goes undercover as Keira and travels to the city of Belfast, where she’s tasked with infiltrating the Maguire crime family. However, as she embarks on her mission, Backland is forced to confront the ghosts from her old life.
Now streaming on Netflix.
2The Other Two (Season 1)
The Comedy Channel’s breakout 2019 series, The Other Two, hits streaming services in Australia for this first time. Relive the adventures of Brooke and Cary Dubek, a former professional dancer and aspiring actor respectively, as they struggle to deal with their 13-year-old brother’s overnight internet fame. The series was created and penned by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, veteran writers from Saturday Night Live.
Out June 18 on Stan.
3The Politician (Season 2)
The new season picks up three years after Payton Hobart has retired as Saint Sebastian High’s student body president. Now living in New York, he’s running for state senate against the formidable Dede Standish. With the help of his friends, Hobart plans to unseat his new political rival. Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lucy Boynton, Zoey Deutch and others return for the second instalment.
Out June 19 on Netflix.
4Last One Laughing Australia (Season 1)
Ten Australian comedians compete against one another for $100,000 in this chaotic new reality series hosted by Rebel Wilson. Over six hours, comics such as Anne Edmonds, Sam Simmons and Joel Creasey try to eliminate their fellow comedians by making them laugh. The goal? Be the last person standing. Last One Laughing Australia is based on the Japanese Amazon Original series, Hitoshi Matsumoto Presents Documental.
Out June 19 on Amazon Prime Video.
5Barkskins (Season 1)
Produced by Elwood Reid, Barkskins is based on Annie Proulx’s best-selling 2016 novel of the same name. Set in the 1690s, the eight-episode series follows a group of European settlers who arrive in New France to start a new life, only to be met with a harsh reality that shatters their hopeful dreams. The story is told through the perspective of two immigrants, René Sel and Charles Duquet, who work as wood-cutters. Marcia Gay Harden, David Thewlis and Aneurin Barnard star.
Out June 21 on National Geographic.