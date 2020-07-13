What to watch this week on Netflix, Stan, Apple TV+ and more (July 13-19)

With hundreds of shows available across on-demand streaming services, it’s easy for your favourites to get lost in the shuffle. To help you keep track of all the new releases arriving this week, here’s a list of the five upcoming shows and movies to cast your eyes on.
Take a look at what to watch this week from July 13 to 19:
1Vivarium
Lorcan Finnegan’s latest sci-fi horror thriller follows Tom (played by Jesse Eisenberg) and Gemma (Imogen Poots), a young couple who are searching for a perfect new home. Their bleak house-hunting journey takes them to a strange suburban neighbourhood where every house looks the same. But when the couple try to leave the estate, they find themselves trapped in a never-ending, nightmarish loop.
Out now on Amazon Prime.
2P-Valley
Fans of Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers will enjoy P-Valley, a television adaptation of Katori Hall’s play Pussy Valley. The drama sheds light on the strip club scene in the Mississippi Delta, and the tough work that goes into conquering the pole. Brandee Evans stars alongside Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson and Skyler Joy. Hall also serves as P-Valley’s showrunner and executive producer.
Out now on Stan.
3Greyhound
Tom Hanks wrote and stars in this war thriller, which chronicles the journey of a first-time naval captain who must lead a large convoy of Allied ships across the treacherous and unprotected waters of the Atlantic Ocean to the frontlines of World War II. Based on The Good Shepherd, a 1955 novel by C.S. Forester, Greyhound also stars Elisabeth Shue and Stephen Graham.
Out now on Apple TV+.
4Fatal Affair
Nia Long and Omar Epps play two old friends who reunite after spending more than two decades apart. What initially begins as a flirtatious encounter suddenly turns into a series of dangerous events when Ellie (Long) discovers that David (Epps) is not the person she remembers him to be. The psychological thriller is helmed by Peter Sullivan, who also directed Netflix’s 2019 heart-racing Secret Obsession, starring Brenda Song.
Out July 16 on Netflix.
5Cursed
An Arthurian classic with a fantastical new twist: Cursed centres on Nimue (played by 13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford), a woman warrior destined to wield Excalibur. Together with a young Arthur, she seeks the help of the powerful wizard Merlin in order to take down Arthur’s father, King Uther, and the Red Paladins.
Out July 17 on Netflix.