What to watch this week on Netflix, Stan, Apple TV+ and more (July 6-12)

With hundreds of shows available across on-demand streaming services, it’s easy for potential favourites to get lost in the shuffle. To help you keep track of all the new releases arriving this week, here’s a list of the five upcoming shows and movies to cast your eyes on.
Take a look at what to watch this week from July 6 to 12:
1War Of The Worlds (Season 1)
The latest small-screen adaptation of H. G. Wells’ beloved novel War Of The Worlds adds a chilling twist to the science fiction classic. Set in modern-day Europe, the series follows different groups of survivors who have managed to come out alive after a bizarre phenomenon has wiped out most of the Earth’s population. Together, they have figure out who – or what – was behind those strange attacks.
Out July 9 on SBS On Demand.
2Relic
Originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020, Natalie Erika James’ directorial debut is a gothic horror tale that follows three generations of women: Edna, her daughter Kay and her grandaughter Sam. After Edna – who suffers from dementia – suddenly goes missing, Kay and Sam return to their old country home while searching for her, making a terrifying discovery that’ll haunt their lives forever.
Out July 10 on Stan.
3Little Voice
Bess King (played by Brittany O’Grady) is a shy but talented musician who dreams of making it big one day, but between struggling to pay for her brother’s medical care and her full-time job as a pub server, King’s aspirations have been forced to take a back seat. That is, until she meets a group of new friends, who encourage her to take a leap of faith and let her voice shine.
Billed as a “love letter to the diverse musicality of New York”, Little Voice is a brand-new romantic musical drama from J.J. Abrams and Jessie Nelson. Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles also serves as co-producer and contributes original music to the series.
Out July 10 on Apple TV+.
4Greatness Code
LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Usain Bolt, Shaun White and more star in Gotham Chopra’s latest sports docuseries, which takes a look at the lives of famous athletes and the defining moments – including highs and lows – of their careers. The first season of Greatness Code is broken into seven parts, with each mini-episode exploring what it takes to become a world-class athlete.
Out July 10 on Apple TV+.
5The Old Guard
Based on the 2017 superhero comic book series of the same name, The Old Guard follows Andy (Charlize Theron), the leader of centuries-old mercenaries who discovers a spy has been following the group and threatens to expose their secret healing superpowers. To protect herself and the rest of the gang, Andy must fight and get rid of their new enemy before it’s too late.
Out July 10 on Netflix.