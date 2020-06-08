What to watch this week on Netflix, Stan and more (June 8-14)

With hundreds of shows available across on-demand streaming services, it’s easy for your favourites to get lost in the shuffle. To help you keep track of all the new releases arriving this week, here’s a list of the five upcoming series and movies to cast your eyes on.
Take a look at what to watch this week from June 8 to 14:
113 Reasons Why (Season 4)
It’s time to bid farewell to the seniors of Liberty High. In the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why, Clay, Justin, Jessica and the rest of the gang are all set to graduate and leave the past behind. That is, until a mysterious new student arrives, threatening to reveal all their dark secrets, including a crime that could destroy their lives. Can the group keep their act together one last time – or will their lies finally catch up to them?
Now streaming on Netflix.
2The Woods
This thrilling new drama from Polish filmmaker Leszek Dawid centres on Paweł Kopiński, a prosecutor still mourning the loss of his sister, who disappeared 25 years ago. But when he unearths new evidence about the case, Kopiński starts to believe that she might be alive after all. The Woods is a Polish adaptation of Harlan Coben’s 2007 best-selling novel of the same name.
Out June 12 on Netflix.
3The Bold Type (Season 4)
The ladies of The Bold Type return for the game-changing final six episodes of Season 4. Jane and Sutton learn to juggle their new roles at Scarlet magazine with personal challenges: a double mastectomy and being in a long-distance relationship, respectively. Meanwhile, Kat searches for direction in her life after being fired from the publication.
Out June 12 on Stan.
4RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 5)
Ten beloved RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni are back for a second chance to slay the competition and earn their rightful spot in the Drag Race Hall Of Fame. But this time ’round, it’s a new game with new elimination rules. Expect star-studded guest judges, lots of shade and a different superstar lip-sync assassin every week.
Now streaming on Stan.
5Da 5 Bloods
Four African-American Vietnam War veterans reunite and return to old battlegrounds to retrieve buried treasures and the remains of their former squad leader. But along the way, they are forced to confront their devastating memories of the war and question their roles in it. Da 5 Bloods is directed by Spike Lee, who co-wrote the film with Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo and Kevin Wilmott. Marvel’s Chadwick Boseman stars.
Out June 12 on Netflix.