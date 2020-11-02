What to watch this week on Netflix, Stan and more (November 2-8)

With hundreds of shows available across on-demand streaming services, it’s easy for your favourites to get lost in the shuffle. To help you keep track of all the new releases arriving this week, here’s a list of the five upcoming shows and movies to cast your eyes on.
Take a look at what to watch this week from November 2 to 8:
1Paranormal
In order to save their loved ones from danger, a university professor (played by Ahmed Amin) and his colleague enter a paranormal world to uncover the truths behind bizarre events that have taken over their lives. Directed by Amr Salama and produced by Mohamed Hefzy, Paranormal marks Netflix’s first foray into Egyptian drama. It is based on the best-selling novel series of the same name by the late Egyptian author Ahmed Khaled Tawfik.
Out November 5 on Netflix.
2Operation Christmas Drop
A by-the-books congressional aide Erica (played by The Vampire Diaries’ Kat Graham) is forced to work over the Christmas holidays, by order of her icy boss (Virginia Madsen). She travels to a beachside Air Force base to dig for reasons to defund the facility, and ends up clashing with the charming Captain Andrew Jantz (Vikings’ Alexander Ludwig).
Out November 5 on Netflix.
3Gangs Of London
When Finn Wallace, the leader of a powerful crime organisation in London, is assassinated, it’s up to his son Sean to find out who ordered the hit on his father. Together with the help of a family friend, Sean (played by Joe Cole) learns to navigate the dangerous crime world. But he soon becomes suspicious of the people around him and begins to question who he can and cannot trust.
Out November 6 on Stan.
4The Rhythm Section
A former CIA agent seeks vengeance when she discovers that the horrible plane crash that killed her family was actually planned all along. Along her road to revenge, Stephanie Patrick (played by Blake Lively) meets with an ex-MI6 agent (Jude Law), who decides to help her punish those who have caused her pain. The Rhythm Section also stars Sterling K. Brown, Raza Jaffrey and Richard Brake.
Out November 6 on Foxtel.
5Moonbase 8
Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly star in this new sitcom about three eager astronauts who end up isolated in NASA’s Moon Base Simulator while trying to qualify for their first lunar mission. The trio of would-be spacemen must now face each other, as well as a slew of unexpected circumstances, as they battle their own deteriorating sanity and distrust in each other to actually make it to the cosmos.
Out November 8 on Stan.